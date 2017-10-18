Diwali (Deepawali) 2017: Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Mantra

On this auspicious day, people worship Lakshmi — the goddess of wealth and prosperity and Ganesha, the remover of obstacles during the festivities. (IE photo)

Diwali or popularly known as Deepawali is one of the most significant and the most-awaited religious festivals for Hindus in India. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated on the day of ‘amavasya’ or new moon in the month of Karthik in Hindu calendar. This year, the festival has been fixed for October 19. People have already begun their preparation for the festival. The entire country lights up with diyas, crackers, lanterns, lights and happiness abounds on this day. Around this time, people clean their houses. They also exchange gifts and sweets with loved ones and family and light up their houses with beautiful lamps and intricate rangoli designs. Not just India, as per the report, countries like Nepal, Malaysia, Mauritius, etc., also celebrate the festival with vigour and enthusiasm.

Diwali 2017: Laxmi Puja

On this auspicious day, people worship Lakshmi — the goddess of wealth and prosperity and Ganesha, the remover of obstacles during the festivities. On the day of Diwali, people get up early in the morning and pay tribute to their ancestors and worship family gods.

Diwali 2017: Laxmi Puja Muhurat Timings

Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes, as per the report by Drik Panchang. The mahurat timings for Diwali puja is are as follows:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat = 07:29 pm to 08:21 pm

Duration = 0 Hours 51 Mins

Pradosh Kaal = 05:52 pm to 08:21 pm

Vrishabha Kaal = 07:29 pm to 09:30 pm

Amavasya Tithi Begins = 00:13 on 19/Oct/2017

Amavasya Tithi Ends = 00:41 on 20/Oct/2017

Diwali 2017: Shri Lakshmi-Ganesha Mantra

As per the report by Drik Panchang, following are Shri Lakshmi-Ganesha Mantras:

1. Lakshmi Vinayaka Mantra (लक्ष्मी विनायक मन्त्र)

ॐ श्रीं गं सौम्याय गणपतये वर वरद सर्वजनं मे वशमानय स्वाहा॥

Om Shreem Gam Saumyaya Ganpataye Vara Varada

Sarvajanam Me Vashamanaya Svaha॥

2. Lakshmi Ganesha Dhyana Mantra (लक्ष्मी गणेश ध्यान मन्त्र)

दन्ताभये चक्रवरौ दधानं, कराग्रगं स्वर्णघटं त्रिनेत्रम्।

धृताब्जयालिङ्गितमाब्धि पुत्र्या-लक्ष्मी गणेशं कनकाभमीडे॥

Dantabhaye Chakravarau Dadhanam, Karagragam Swarnghatam Trinetram।

Dhritabjayalingitamabdhi Putrya-Lakshmi Ganesham Kanakabhamide॥

3. Rinharta Ganapati Mantra (ऋणहर्ता गणपति मन्त्र)

ॐ गणेश ऋणं छिन्धि वरेण्यं हुं नमः फट्॥

Om Ganesha Rinam Chhindhi Varenyam Hum Namah Phat॥