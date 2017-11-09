Delhi pollution: As CM Arvind Kejriwal cries over stubble burning, AAP leader sets fields on fire in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party’s leader of opposition in Punjab Sukhpal Khaira has been burning stubble in the name of support to farmers. (IE image)

As Delhi faces the wrath of air pollution with dipping levels of air quality and the toxic smog engulfing the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought an important meeting with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh after stubble burning in the neighbouring state is considered the major reason behind the deteriorating value of air quality. But, Kejriwal’s own party leader in Punjab seems to be unfollowing him.

But, Aam Aadmi Party’s leader of opposition in Punjab Sukhpal Khaira has been burning stubble in the name of support to farmers as per The Indian Express. Khaira opposed the Punjab government’s decision to book farmers burning crops as he went on to burn paddy stubble at a farmers’ protest in Samrala in Ludhiana on October 15. Khaira posted pictures of the protest where he was seen burning stubble along with AAP leaders carrying flags with Kejriwal’s photograph as per IE.

However, Khaira said the protest was against the Congress government which is harassing the farmers on the stubble burning issues. Khaira said that rather than filing FIRs against farmers burning crop, the state government should provide equipment and machinery on rent to dispose the stubble. “The Punjab government has failed to carry out the instructions of NGT and farmers are suffering huge losses and committing suicide. Insofar as Delhi government is concerned, their stand is also right”, Khaira was quoted saying by IE. “If the farmers were to plough the paddy stubble into the fields, it would cost them Rs 4,000-5,000 per acre and the state government says it cannot compensate them”, added Khaira.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal yesterday sought a meeting with his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana to discuss ways to tackle the alarming air pollution levels in Delhi. In identical letters to Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar , Kejriwal said the governments in the neighbouring states had failed to provide farmers with viable alternatives to stubble burning, a process that leads to air pollution in Delhi.