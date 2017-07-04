Communal riots in Baduria, West Bengal over objectionable Facebook post on a holy site; here is what happened

The BJP alleged that over 2000 Muslims attacked Hindu families in the North 24 Parganas district. (Pic: IE photo)

Communal clashes broke out on Tuesday in Baduria in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal over an objectionable post on Facebook, CM Mamata Banerjee has confirmed, according to news agency PTI. Centre has rushed 300 paramilitary personnel to control the situation in the wake of clashes. West Bengal CM Banerjee said in Kolkata that the clashes between members of two communities have broken out in Baduria in Basirhat sub-division of the district over the objectionable post. Official sources in Delhi said the clashes were triggered on Monday evening over the Facebook post about a holy site, according to a PTI report. Three companies (about 300 personnel) of paramilitary forces were being rushed to the state to assist the local police in containing the situation.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Banerjee has criticised the religious leaders of both the communities of that area and warned them of strict action. The BJP alleged that over 2000 Muslims attacked Hindu families in the North 24 Parganas district, the Indian Express report added.

Earlier, in the day, in an unprecedented move, Mamata Banerjee had accused Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of threatening her and said that he was acting like a BJP block president. “He (Governor) threatened me over the phone. The way he spoke taking the side of BJP, I felt insulted. I have told him that he cannot talk like this,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat. “He (the governor) is behaving like a block president of BJP. He should understand that he has been nominated to the post,” she said, according to PTI. “He talked big on law and order. I am not here at the mercy of anyone. The way he spoke to me, I once thought of leaving (the chair),” she said.