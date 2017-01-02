BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel threatens to set Karnataka district on ‘fire’

A complaint has been logged against the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel over his statement that BJP workers were capable of ‘setting the district on fire.’ (Source: PTI)

A complaint has been logged against the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Karnataka Nalin Kumar Kateel over his statement that BJP workers were capable of ‘setting the district on fire’ if the police failed to arrest the accused involved in alleged murder of a BJP worker’s son Kartik Raj in Konaje within 10 days. The complaint was filed by the Ullal Congress against the BJP MP at the Konaje police station earlier today.

Recently while addressing a protest rally near Konaje police station located in the outskirt of the city, Kateel said “We are telling you today. If you can’t protect the people and nab the culprits in the next ten days, it is possible for us to set fire to Dakshina Kannada district.” He also said that the local police were acting on the orders given by a local Minister and were delaying the arrest of the accused. He also said that the alleged murder was an act by some terrorist groups in Kerala. Kartik was killed nearly two months ago and his killers are still roaming free.

However, Kateel had later clarified his statement to the media saying that he did not intend to disturb the peace of the district. He also said that people are frustrated and want police to catch the culprit at the earliest. Later Kateel was highly criticised by Democratic Youth Federation of India zone secretary Jeevanraj Kuttar who said that Kateel’s statement had caused concern among the people and he should apologise in public for the same.