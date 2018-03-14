Ayodhya Case: SC dismisses all third party interventions, revives Subramanian Swami’s writ petition

The 32 intervention applications in the case included those of Subramanian Swamy, Aparna Sen, Shyam Benegal, and Teesta Setalvad.

Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed all third party intervention applications in Ayodhya land dispute case. The intervention applications in the case included those of Subramanian Swamy, Aparna Sen, Shyam Benegal, and Teesta Setalvad. The top court also rejected the plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking to intervene in the ongoing matter.

However, the court ordered revival of Swamy’s disposed writ petition in which he had sought enforcement of his Fundamental Right to worship at the Ram temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya. “I had filed a writ petition saying that I have a fundamental right to worship and this is a superior right than property right,” Swamy said.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra-led special bench accepted the contention that only original parties to the dispute be allowed to advance arguments in the case. The bench, also comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Najeeb, said any intervention applications of unrelated persons, seeking implement as parties, will be rejected. After the decision, the three main parties in the matter — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla – will have the right to register any further cases. In 2010, a three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties.

