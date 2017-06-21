Army rescues 200 stranded civilians after massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh

The army rescued about 200 civilians, which included 70 ladies and 50 children from a landslide in Bhalukpong.

The army came in to the rescue of at lest 200 civilians who were stuck in massive landslides in West Kameng district of Arunachal pradesh. Aide-De-Camps (ADC) Bomdila, R. Tibba, while speaking to news agency ANI said that the army rescued about 200 civilians, which included 70 ladies and 50 children from a landslide in Bhalukpong, where they were stranded in 70 vehicles.

He further informed that the company’s commander along with a Medical Officer (MO) and two Junior commissioned officer (JCOs) and 20 other ranks had reached the spot for the rescue operation and helped the stranded civilians, after which stranded people were evacuated to a safer place and were provided with necessary medicines and food.

A rescued civilian said that the army’s help came on time, providing relief to stranded people from the agony. The state has seen incessant rain in 2013, especially in West Kameng district with multiple landslides in Bomdila, Dirang, Singchung, Nafra and Kalaktang subdivisions. These landslides have led to traffic blockade, disruption in water power and power supply and major damages to private and public property, the agency report sad further.

You may also like to watch this video

Also there has been an increase in water level reaching danger zones in rivers and streams of Dirang, Tenga and Rupa areas. In Mandala, the district water supply has been damaged including Hydel stations. However, the restoration of line line could not be done because of road blockage at several locations near Jamiri point, Dedza, Sessa, Munna Camp and Nechiphu to Bana. The clearing of landslide is in progress by Border Road Task Force (BRTF).

The movement of the traffic has also being strictly regulated as both township roads, ANI added.