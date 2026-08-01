India saw GST collections rise 15.4% year-on-year to Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July amid a sharp increase in revenue from imports and steady growth in domestic inputs. Data released by the Goods and Services Tax Department on Saturday also noted that total GST refunds had increased 13.1% over the past year to stand at Rs 29,968 crore. The net collections after refunds rose 15.8% to stand at Rs 1.81 lakh crore.

GST data in July also marked the sharpest monthly growth this fiscal — with the cumulative picture remaining largely positive. Gross GST collections during April-July 2026 rose 10.1% to Rs 8.43 lakh crore while net GST revenue increased 9.2% from Rs 6.61 lakh crore to Rs 7.21 lakh crore.

Key highlights

Gross GST collections grew 15.4% YoY to over Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July. Domestic gross GST revenue increased 10.1% to Rs 1.45 lakh crore. Revenue from imports recorded a significantly stronger growth of 28.8% to reach Rs 66,511 crore.

Net domestic revenue rose 10.5% to Rs 1.27 lakh crore, while net revenue from customs-related GST climbed 30.3% to Rs 54,223 crore.

Total GST refunds stood at Rs 29,968 crore in July — up 13.1% from Rs 26,495 crore a year earlier. Domestic refunds increased 7.3% to Rs 17,680 crore, while refunds related to exports through ICEGATE rose 22.7% to Rs 12,288 crore.

Statewise GST collection

Maharashtra recorded a 13% YoY rise in GST revenue to Rs 32,210 crore during July. Gujarat saw collections increase 19% to Rs 12,923 crore while Karnataka posted 12% growth at Rs 13,854 crore. Telangana rose 19% to Rs 5,819 crore and Uttar Pradesh recorded a 15% growth at Rs 9,651 crore.

The data also showed some divergence across states — with GST revenue declining 1% for Tamil Nadu. Andhra Pradesh saw its figures fall by 5% while Madhya Pradesh declined 10% in July. Sikkim recorded a sharper 59% decline, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand saw collections fall 22% and 18% respectively.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during July