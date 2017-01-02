Agni IV nuclear-capable ballistic missile test-fired successfully

The test comes within a week of the successful test firing of India’s most lethal Agni V missile.

Sending back-to-back strong messages, India today successfully test fired the Agni IV nuclear capable ballistic missile that has a range of up to 4,000 km. The test comes within a week of the successful test firing of India’s most lethal Agni V missile, an intercontinental ballistic missile, which can hit northern parts of China.

Developed by DRDO, the Agni IV is long-range missile that is propelled by composite rocket motor technology. The missile is reportedly equipped with state-of-the-art avionics V-12 fifth generation On-Board Computer. The missile has two stages of solid propulsion. The payload, with a re-entry heat shield can withstand temperature of more than 3000 degree Celsius.