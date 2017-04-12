After TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, FIR against ScoopWhoop co-founder Suparn Pandey accuses him of sexual harassment

As reported by the Catch News, other co-founders of the organisation have also been named in the case directly involving Suparn Pandey. (Reuters representational)

Days after the CEO and founder of The Viral Fever, Arunabh Kumar, got booked by the Mumbai police with charges of sexual harassment, now an FIR has been lodged against ScoopWhoop co-founder, Suparn Pandey with allegations of Sexual harassment and assault. As reported by the Catch News, other co-founders of the organisation have also been named in the case directly involving Suparn Pandey.

According to Catch News report, the charges against the co-founder has been brought by a senior executive of ScoopWhoop Media Pvt Ltd and the Vasant Kunj police station of Delhi has booked Suparn under Indian penal code sections, 354 A (sexual harassment), section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and section 506 (criminal intimidation).

According to the FIR registered against Suparn, the woman employee has claimed that during her two years tenure at ScoopWhoop, she has been facing ‘inappropriate comments and lewd remarks’ the entire time. As reported by the Catch News, the woman employee stated that Suparn has even publicly commented on her sexuality and sexual preferences. The FIR further stated that the co-founder has even attempted to get physically close with her and have been sending lewd videos on the company’s official Gmail chat.

Even as the former senior executive raised concerns over the matter with the company’s administration, co-founder Sriparna Tikekar remained reluctant on taking any action against Suparn. After repeated complaints to the founders, instead of any action against Suparn, the senior executive was publicly himiliated and forced to work in close quarters with Suparn.

The complainant further mentioned that Suparn used to show up at work drunk and tried to get intimate with her while she was alone at her desk.