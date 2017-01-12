Director Kamaluddin Muhammed asked to leave India by Kerala BJP; Vidya Balan quits his film

Vidya Balan posted this picture on twitter while preparing for the role of Kamla Das. (Source: Vidya Balan’s twitter account)

The controversial filmmaker Kamaluddin Muhammed who is also known as Kamal, has been accused of ‘insulting’ the Indian anthem by state BJP and asked to leave the country immediately. The writer-director who is famous for his work in the Malyalam film industry is being targeted by the Right wing protestors and will be facing their wrath in the coming days.

Kamluddin was currently working on the bilingual biopic on the life of poetess ‘Kamla Das’ starring popular Bollywood actress Vidya Balan. However, Balan who was last seen in Kahani 2 has decided to part ways from the project. The film was titled ‘Aami’ but after the recent controversies may have a tough time reaching to the theatres.

Kamal came into the news when he criticised Kerala police’s action of entering the theatres during the International Film Festival of Kerala. Back then police arrested those people who didn’t stand during the national anthem. When Kamal crticised the move, BJP members gathered outside his house at Kodungallur to protest.

As i prepare to tell 'your story' Kamala Das ????????. pic.twitter.com/Fwkydldz5M — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) September 11, 2016

The poetess Kamla Das herself has been a controversial figure after she converted to Islam during the later stages of her life. However, a source close to Vidya Balan clarified that there was no political reason behind Balan’s decision. The Indian Express quoted that the actress wasn’t ready to play the role on screen and wanted more time to get herself prepared.

In last couple of years films like Dilwale, Fan and Ae Dil Ae Mushkil have been targeted by the right-wing protestors. The first two movies came into wrong reasons because of Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement in them while Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Ae Mushkil starred Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in it. Another Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is set to make her debut with ‘Raees’ later this month and it will be interesting to see how people react to that.