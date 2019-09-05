Happy Teachers’ Day 2019: Online greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts

Happy Teachers’ Day 2019: Remember and show gratitude towards your mentors for their contribution in your life.

Happy Teachers’ Day: This day marks the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of India and also an ardent educator. September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day in India as a special occasion to highlight the important role of teachers in one’s development and the development of society. S Radhakrishnan, born in 1888, after becoming the president urged his friends and students to rather not celebrated his birthday, but honour the contribution of teachers in our life and observe the day as ‘Teachers’ Day’. It is since September 5, 1962, that we in India observe this day as Teachers’ Day. Radhakrishnan was very popular among students during his teaching career. He used to say that teachers should be the best minds in the country.

As September 5 is to greet and remember and show gratitude towards your mentors for their contribution in your life, here are quotes, greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts which will help you to wish your teachers along with your personal greetings: