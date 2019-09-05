Happy Teachers’ Day 2019: Online greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts

September 5 marks the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of India and also an ardent educator.
Happy Teachers’ Day: This day marks the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second president of India and also an ardent educator. September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day in India as a special occasion to highlight the important role of teachers in one’s development and the development of society. S Radhakrishnan, born in 1888, after becoming the president urged his friends and students to rather not celebrated his birthday, but honour the contribution of teachers in our life and observe the day as ‘Teachers’ Day’. It is since September 5, 1962, that we in India observe this day as Teachers’ Day. Radhakrishnan was very popular among students during his teaching career. He used to say that teachers should be the best minds in the country.
As September 5 is to greet and remember and show gratitude towards your mentors for their contribution in your life, here are quotes, greetings messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Facebook and Instagram posts which will help you to wish your teachers along with your personal greetings:
- It was great luck to have you as a mentor in my life. Thank you for uplifting me, motivating me, and the best make me a better human. Happy Teachers’ Day!
- It an honour to be challenged by you. Thank you for making me the best of me and instilling in me a passion for learning. Obliged to have a mentor like you. Wishing you a very Happy Teachers’ Day!
- If you think your teacher is being harsh on you, then wait until you get a boss! He won’t give you another deadline. Blessed to have a teacher like you. Happy Teacher’s day!
- It is a great privilege to have a mentor like you, who always supported me and has corrected me in my wrongs. Despite making multiple mistakes, I was always supported by your corrections. Thank you for making me a better human I am today. Happy Teacher’s day!
- Dear Teacher, your guidance and inspiration have been key in making me what a successful and confident human. Thank you for your priceless contribution. Happy Teacher Day!
