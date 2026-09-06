Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a five-year agreement to supply Indian-made 7.62×39 mm ammunition for the AK-203 assault rifles being produced for the armed forces under India’s Rs 5,124-crore procurement programme.

The deal with Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL) links ammunition supply with domestic rifle production and adds a fresh localisation layer to one of India’s largest small-arms manufacturing projects.

Under the agreement, Adani Defence will provide small-calibre ammunition for the AK-203 programme for five years. While the companies did not disclose the value of the ammunition contract or the number of rounds to be supplied, the pact gives IRRPL an Indian supply source for a critical consumable required by the rifles, supporting availability through the contract period.

Ammunition link for AK-203s

The AK-203 is a 7.62×39 mm assault rifle from the Kalashnikov family and is being manufactured in India by IRRPL at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) awarded IRRPL the contract for 6,01,427 AK-203 rifles on December 6, 2021.

The rifle programme is important not only because of its scale but also because it is designed to progressively raise local manufacturing content. The new Adani Defence arrangement extends that approach from the weapon platform to its ammunition requirement.

Adani Defence & Aerospace signed a strategic agreement with IRRPL to support the AK-203 programme with indigenous 7.62×39 mm ammunition, strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and advancing #AatmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/I4Idzih90N — Adani Defence and Aerospace (@AdaniDefence) September 5, 2026

“Under the agreement, Adani Defence will supply the small-calibre ammunition required for the AK-203 programme for five years, providing an Indian source of supply and supporting continuity of ammunition availability over the contract period,” the company said in its release.

India will now have both the rifle-manufacturing facility and a domestic source of ammunition associated with the programme. This can reduce dependence on foreign supply chains for a weapon system intended for large-scale service use.

A bigger domestic supply chain

The agreement brings together IRRPL’s rifle production and Adani Defence’s ammunition-making capabilities. The companies said the tie-up would create a more integrated domestic supply chain for the AK-203 programme and strengthen the country’s small-arms manufacturing ecosystem.

Adani Defence has built capabilities to manufacture small-calibre ammunition in India, including at its Kanpur facility. The latest order provides a long-duration demand base for this capacity, though the company has not specified production volumes, commercial terms or annual delivery schedules.

For the defence industry, such arrangements matter because ammunition is not a one-time purchase. Rifles require a steady supply of rounds for training, testing, operational deployment and reserve stocks. A five-year sourcing agreement, therefore, gives both the ammunition maker and the rifle programme greater certainty on planning, production and availability.

The company said the partnership supports the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ objective by building domestic capability across the small-arms value chain.

Delhi | Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a five-year agreement with Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), the India-Russia joint venture manufacturing AK-203 assault rifles in India, to supply indigenous 7.62×39 mm small-calibre ammunition for the programme. The… pic.twitter.com/O4U90cXOy4 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2026

India-Russia joint venture

IRRPL was set up in 2019 under an India-Russia intergovernmental framework to manufacture AK-203 rifles in India. Its Korwa production facility is located at the HAL campus in Amethi. The joint venture has a 50.5% Indian stake and a 49.5% Russian stake. The Indian shareholders are Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd (AWEIL) and Munitions India Ltd (MIL), while Russia is represented by Rosoboronexport and Concern Kalashnikov.

The ownership structure reflects the programme’s dual aim: use Kalashnikov’s rifle design and Russian partnership while gradually developing Indian industrial capacity for manufacturing, components and support systems.

According to the Ministry of Defence, all 6,01,427 rifles under the December 2021 contract are to be produced at Korwa. Recent media reports have also said IRRPL has made progress towards a fully indigenous version of the rifle, underlining the broader effort to increase Indian content over the life of the programme.

The AK-203 rifle procurement itself is valued at about Rs 5,124 crore, making it a substantial defence-industrial programme rather than just a routine equipment order. The value of Adani Defence’s five-year ammunition agreement has not been made public, so its direct revenue impact cannot yet be calculated.

However, the contract is strategically meaningful for Adani Defence because it provides access to a long-term programme linked to the Indian military’s rifle modernisation requirements. It can also help the company demonstrate its manufacturing credentials in an area traditionally dominated by state-run ordnance and ammunition entities.

For IRRPL, a domestic ammunition partner can lower supply-chain risk and improve coordination between the weapon maker and ammunition producer. It could also create a base for future opportunities, including additional domestic orders or potential exports, subject to government clearances and commercial demand.

What the pact changes

The agreement does not alter the original rifle contract with the Ministry of Defence. Instead, it strengthens the ecosystem around it by ensuring that ammunition for the 7.62×39 mm weapon can be sourced from an Indian producer for the next five years.

The larger significance lies in localisation. India has moved from importing defence platforms to seeking domestic manufacturing of weapons, parts, maintenance support and now consumables such as ammunition. By combining the Korwa rifle facility with ammunition production in India, the AK-203 programme is becoming a more complete local manufacturing chain.

“This arrangement creates an integrated domestic supply chain for the India-Russia rifle programme,” Adani Defence said, adding that it would support continuity of ammunition supply during the contract period. For the government’s self-reliance drive, the deal is another step towards reducing external dependence in small arms—an area where assured availability of ammunition is as important as the rifles themselves.