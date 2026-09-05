For years, coffee culture has revolved around familiar combinations: espresso and milk, cold brew and ice, cappuccino and foam. Now, an unexpected ingredient is making its way into the cup: citrus. From orange and lemon to grapefruit and tonic, coffee is combining with fruit to create drinks that are sharper, lighter and suited to summer.

A new audience

This pairing is not entirely new. The mazagran, a drink made with coffee, cold water and citrus, is believed to have originated in Algeria in the early 19th century. In Brazil, coffee and orange juice became a popular combination, particularly in São Paulo during the 1950s. The idea is now being revisited by specialty cafés in the United States.

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Of late, American coffee shops have been serving espresso tonics with orange garnishes, lattes made with orange compote and citrus-infused milk. Globally, Starbucks has explored brighter coffee profiles, from citrusy ‘Blonde Espresso’ to seasonal and specialty beverages featuring orange and other citrus flavours. Coffees from regions such as Ethiopia and Kenya naturally offer lemon, lime and orange-like tasting notes.

In July this year, FMCG major Nestle launched the Nescafé 1+2 Raw Coconut Latte in China, marking the brand’s first new flavour addition in nearly a decade.

A spin on the trend

In India, orange coffee is being adapted by brands like Tata Starbucks and Coffee Sutra. QSR brand Third Wave Coffee has this year teamed up with Schweppes India, a premium mixer brand, to bring a zesty citrus crush espresso tonic. Starbucks’ ‘Zesty Orange Cold Brew’ is a cold brew, balanced with citrus notes of orange in a sparkling base, finished with an orange slice. Jaipur-based Coffee Sutra is also putting its own spin on the trend with its Zesty Orange Iced Espresso. The drink combines espresso with fresh orange, tart lemon and mint, offering a lighter version to summer coffees. “The best drinks aren’t the ones that shout for attention, they’re the ones a guest orders again without thinking twice. That’s what we built with Zesty Orange Iced Coffee,” says Dushyant Singh, founder, Coffee Sutra.

How coffee and citrus work

Part of the appeal lies in the contrast. Citrus acidity can cut through the bitterness of espresso, while lighter-roasted beans naturally bring out fruity, lemony and orange-like notes. Whether it is an espresso tonic in an American café or an orange-infused iced espresso in Jaipur, coffee is moving beyond rich and creamy to a little more zesty.