Compiled by Madhushree Goswami

The perfect image

On till October 3, Gallery Sumukha, Bengaluru

Gallery Sumukha celebrates its 30th anniversary with ‘In Search Of The Perfect Image’, a solo exhibition by sculptor G Ravinder Reddy, whose first solo show in India since 2017, features five sculptures, including Portrait of Parvati and four new wall-mounted reliefs, exploring beauty, identity and the human image.

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Two ways of seeing

September 9–December 22, KNMA, Saket, Delhi

What happens when we slow down and look differently? In-Rhythm is an exhibition that brings the geometry and abstraction of Bice Lazzari and Nasreen Mohamedi into an unexpected dialogue. Alongside it, Inheritors of Earth explores plants not as scenery, but as living participants.

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Ragas to reels

September 6, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai, 7 pm

What happens when Indian ragas meet Irish reels? Pianist and composer Utsav Lal’s Ragas to Reels show brings Hindustani classical and Irish traditional music into a cross-cultural conversation. The performance blends ragas, reels and jigs into a musical journey.

The incidents at Pawgur

September 10, Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, 6.30 pm

Step into a world where colonial records, prehistoric landscapes and UFO encounters collide. The Incidents at Pawgur, 1830 is a genre-bending docu-fiction that follows two researchers and a local explorer as they investigate strange lights over Pavagada, blurring the boundaries between historical fact, mystery and imagination.

For the love of 90s nostalgia

September 12, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune, 8 pm

Get ready to revisit the era of cassette tapes, heartbreak anthems and unforgettable melodies with Altaf Raja Live. Known for the iconic Tum To Thehre Pardesi and his soulful Urdu shayari, Raja brings an old-school charm to an evening of music.