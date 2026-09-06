Passengers planning train journeys in September 2026 should check the latest schedule before travelling, as Southern Railway has announced the regulation of multiple services
on select dates. The affected trains will be regulated or delayed en routes by durations varying from 3 hours to 40 minutes because of operational reasons.

As per the official advisory shared by Southern Railway on X, the changes will affect services on September 12, 13, 14 , 16 and 30. Several trains interlinking Bengaluru with Danapur, Kakinada Town, Kamakhya, Howrah, Balurghat and Kakinada Town are on the list. Services between Howrah and Chennai and Silchar and Coimbatore will also be impacted.

In its X post, Southern Railway mentioned that several trains, including the Sangamitra Express, Howrah Express and Balurghat Express, would operate late en route due to operational reasons. Passengers have been asked to take note of the changes while planning their journeys.

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Southern Railway train delays: Check complete list

DateTrain No. and serviceScheduled departureRegulation/delay en route
Sep 1205074 Lalkua–SMVT Bengaluru Express17:45 from Lalkua1 hr 25 mins
Sep 1212296 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express20:15 from Danapur1 hr 25 mins
Sep 1303251 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Express15:00 from Danapur3 hrs 40 mins
Sep 1412296 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express20:15 from Danapur1 hr 35 mins
Sep 1603251 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Express15:00 from Danapur2 hrs 30 mins
Sep 1612296 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express20:15 from Danapur1 hr 25 mins
Sep 1616523 SMVT Bengaluru–Balurghat Express10:15 from SMVT Bengaluru3 hours
Sep 1612864 SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Express10:40 from SMVT Bengaluru2 hrs 30 mins
Sep 1622864 SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Express11:15 from SMVT Bengaluru2 hours
Sep 1617209 KSR Bengaluru–Kakinada Town Express11:30 from KSR Bengaluru1 hr 30 mins
Sep 1612552 Kamakhya–SMVT Bengaluru Express14:00 from Kamakhya1 hr 30 mins
Sep 3012839 Howrah–Dr MGR Chennai Central Express23:45 from Howrah1 hour
Sep 3015628 Silchar–Coimbatore Express19:10 from Silchar1 hour

September 16 has the most affected services

Passengers travelling on September 16 need to pay particular attention, with seven services in the advisory slated for regulation that day.

Train No. 16523 SMVT Bengaluru-Balurghat Express will go under a three-hour regulation en route. Train No. 03251 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express and Train No. 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express will each be regulated/delayed by 2 hours 30 minutes.

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Train No. 22864 Bengaluru-Howrah Express will face a two-hour delay en route, whereas the KSR Bengaluru-Kakinada Town and Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru services will each be impacted by 1 hour 30 minutes.

Which train faces the longest delay?

The biggest impact in the advisory is on Train No. 03251 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express on September 13. The train, which has a schedule departure of 15:00 from Danapur, will be regulated/delayed by 3 hours 40 minutes en route. The same train is impacted again on September 16, when it will face a regulation of 2 hours 30 minutes.

Passengers taking Train no. 12296 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express should also verify their travel date carefully. The services will be affected on three dates- September 12 and 16 by 1 hour 25 minutes, and September 14 by 1 hour 35 minutes.

What passengers should know before travelling

Importantly, the times mentioned in the Southern Railway notification are the trains’ scheduled departure times.

Travellers booked on these trains should consider the expected en-route regulation into their journey plans and take note of the changes announced by the Southern Railway.