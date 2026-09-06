Passengers planning train journeys in September 2026 should check the latest schedule before travelling, as Southern Railway has announced the regulation of multiple services

on select dates. The affected trains will be regulated or delayed en routes by durations varying from 3 hours to 40 minutes because of operational reasons.

As per the official advisory shared by Southern Railway on X, the changes will affect services on September 12, 13, 14 , 16 and 30. Several trains interlinking Bengaluru with Danapur, Kakinada Town, Kamakhya, Howrah, Balurghat and Kakinada Town are on the list. Services between Howrah and Chennai and Silchar and Coimbatore will also be impacted.

In its X post, Southern Railway mentioned that several trains, including the Sangamitra Express, Howrah Express and Balurghat Express, would operate late en route due to operational reasons. Passengers have been asked to take note of the changes while planning their journeys.

Southern Railway train delays: Check complete list

Date Train No. and service Scheduled departure Regulation/delay en route Sep 12 05074 Lalkua–SMVT Bengaluru Express 17:45 from Lalkua 1 hr 25 mins Sep 12 12296 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express 20:15 from Danapur 1 hr 25 mins Sep 13 03251 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Express 15:00 from Danapur 3 hrs 40 mins Sep 14 12296 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express 20:15 from Danapur 1 hr 35 mins Sep 16 03251 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Express 15:00 from Danapur 2 hrs 30 mins Sep 16 12296 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express 20:15 from Danapur 1 hr 25 mins Sep 16 16523 SMVT Bengaluru–Balurghat Express 10:15 from SMVT Bengaluru 3 hours Sep 16 12864 SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Express 10:40 from SMVT Bengaluru 2 hrs 30 mins Sep 16 22864 SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Express 11:15 from SMVT Bengaluru 2 hours Sep 16 17209 KSR Bengaluru–Kakinada Town Express 11:30 from KSR Bengaluru 1 hr 30 mins Sep 16 12552 Kamakhya–SMVT Bengaluru Express 14:00 from Kamakhya 1 hr 30 mins Sep 30 12839 Howrah–Dr MGR Chennai Central Express 23:45 from Howrah 1 hour Sep 30 15628 Silchar–Coimbatore Express 19:10 from Silchar 1 hour

September 16 has the most affected services

Passengers travelling on September 16 need to pay particular attention, with seven services in the advisory slated for regulation that day.

Train No. 16523 SMVT Bengaluru-Balurghat Express will go under a three-hour regulation en route. Train No. 03251 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express and Train No. 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express will each be regulated/delayed by 2 hours 30 minutes.

Train No. 22864 Bengaluru-Howrah Express will face a two-hour delay en route, whereas the KSR Bengaluru-Kakinada Town and Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru services will each be impacted by 1 hour 30 minutes.

Which train faces the longest delay?

The biggest impact in the advisory is on Train No. 03251 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express on September 13. The train, which has a schedule departure of 15:00 from Danapur, will be regulated/delayed by 3 hours 40 minutes en route. The same train is impacted again on September 16, when it will face a regulation of 2 hours 30 minutes.

Passengers taking Train no. 12296 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express should also verify their travel date carefully. The services will be affected on three dates- September 12 and 16 by 1 hour 25 minutes, and September 14 by 1 hour 35 minutes.

What passengers should know before travelling

Importantly, the times mentioned in the Southern Railway notification are the trains’ scheduled departure times.

Travellers booked on these trains should consider the expected en-route regulation into their journey plans and take note of the changes announced by the Southern Railway.