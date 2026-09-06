Southern Railway trains to run up to 3 hours late this September – Check affected services, delays
Southern Railway announces September 2026 train service regulations, causing delays of 40 minutes to 3 hours 40 minutes on select trains between Bengaluru, Danapur, Howrah, Chennai, and more. Check latest updates before travelling.
Passengers planning train journeys in September 2026 should check the latest schedule before travelling, as Southern Railway has announced the regulation of multiple services on select dates. The affected trains will be regulated or delayed en routes by durations varying from 3 hours to 40 minutes because of operational reasons.
As per the official advisory shared by Southern Railway on X, the changes will affect services on September 12, 13, 14 , 16 and 30. Several trains interlinking Bengaluru with Danapur, Kakinada Town, Kamakhya, Howrah, Balurghat and Kakinada Town are on the list. Services between Howrah and Chennai and Silchar and Coimbatore will also be impacted.
In its X post, Southern Railway mentioned that several trains, including the Sangamitra Express, Howrah Express and Balurghat Express, would operate late en route due to operational reasons. Passengers have been asked to take note of the changes while planning their journeys.
Southern Railway train delays: Check complete list
Date
Train No. and service
Scheduled departure
Regulation/delay en route
Sep 12
05074 Lalkua–SMVT Bengaluru Express
17:45 from Lalkua
1 hr 25 mins
Sep 12
12296 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express
20:15 from Danapur
1 hr 25 mins
Sep 13
03251 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Express
15:00 from Danapur
3 hrs 40 mins
Sep 14
12296 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express
20:15 from Danapur
1 hr 35 mins
Sep 16
03251 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Express
15:00 from Danapur
2 hrs 30 mins
Sep 16
12296 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express
20:15 from Danapur
1 hr 25 mins
Sep 16
16523 SMVT Bengaluru–Balurghat Express
10:15 from SMVT Bengaluru
3 hours
Sep 16
12864 SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Express
10:40 from SMVT Bengaluru
2 hrs 30 mins
Sep 16
22864 SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Express
11:15 from SMVT Bengaluru
2 hours
Sep 16
17209 KSR Bengaluru–Kakinada Town Express
11:30 from KSR Bengaluru
1 hr 30 mins
Sep 16
12552 Kamakhya–SMVT Bengaluru Express
14:00 from Kamakhya
1 hr 30 mins
Sep 30
12839 Howrah–Dr MGR Chennai Central Express
23:45 from Howrah
1 hour
Sep 30
15628 Silchar–Coimbatore Express
19:10 from Silchar
1 hour
September 16 has the most affected services
Passengers travelling on September 16 need to pay particular attention, with seven services in the advisory slated for regulation that day.
Train No. 16523 SMVT Bengaluru-Balurghat Express will go under a three-hour regulation en route. Train No. 03251 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express and Train No. 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Express will each be regulated/delayed by 2 hours 30 minutes.
Train No. 22864 Bengaluru-Howrah Express will face a two-hour delay en route, whereas the KSR Bengaluru-Kakinada Town and Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru services will each be impacted by 1 hour 30 minutes.
Which train faces the longest delay?
The biggest impact in the advisory is on Train No. 03251 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express on September 13. The train, which has a schedule departure of 15:00 from Danapur, will be regulated/delayed by 3 hours 40 minutes en route. The same train is impacted again on September 16, when it will face a regulation of 2 hours 30 minutes.
Passengers taking Train no. 12296 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express should also verify their travel date carefully. The services will be affected on three dates- September 12 and 16 by 1 hour 25 minutes, and September 14 by 1 hour 35 minutes.
What passengers should know before travelling
Importantly, the times mentioned in the Southern Railway notification are the trains’ scheduled departure times.
Travellers booked on these trains should consider the expected en-route regulation into their journey plans and take note of the changes announced by the Southern Railway.