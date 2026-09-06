India’s push to strengthen its high-voltage transmission network took a tangible step forward as CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited rolled out the first power transformer from its new greenfield facility in Madhya Pradesh‘s Sehore.

Described by the company as India’s largest single-location power transformer manufacturing plant, the 50-acre site is designed to make 220 kV to 1,200 kV class transformers and can roll out up to 35 units a month.

The Sehore facility, located in the Badiyakhedi Industrial Area, has been set up with an initial installed capacity of 10,000 MVA and a planned full capacity of 45,000 MVA, to be reached in phases. With this addition, CG Power’s total power transformer manufacturing capacity rises to about 1,20,000 MVA, significantly expanding India’s domestic ability to produce large, high-voltage units.

These transformers are critical for long-distance, high-capacity power transmission — the kind needed to move electricity from large generation hubs (including renewable energy zones) to load centres across states, and to support projects in railways, data centres, oil and gas, and other infrastructure segments.

From power-deficit to power-sufficient

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was the chief guest at the event, linked the project directly to India’s broader power and development goals. “A facility such as this strengthens India’s capability in high-voltage transmission equipment and supports our transition from a power-deficit to a power-sufficient nation,” CM Yadav said.

He added that high-voltage transmission equipment is essential to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047, and that such investments would create opportunities for local youth.

On employment, he said, “This facility from CG will create over 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in Sehore.”

CM Yadav also emphasised the state government’s focus on ensuring that investment proposals translate into working factories that benefit communities.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Now, from dyes to transformers, manufacturing has started taking place in Sehore, which is a testament to the district’s growing industrial development… Today, the first power transformer was rolled out from the country’s largest transformer manufacturing unit… High-capacity power transformers ranging from 220 kV to 1200 kV will be manufactured here. This unit has the capacity to produce 35 power transformers per month. It will play an important role in strengthening the country’s energy and industrial ecosystem.”

अब डाई से लेकर ट्रांसफॉर्मर तक का निर्माण सीहोर में होने लगा है, जो जिले के बढ़ते औद्योगिक विकास का प्रमाण है… आज देश की सबसे बड़ी ट्रांसफॉर्मर निर्माण इकाई CG Power & Industrial Solutions Limited के पहले पावर ट्रांसफॉर्मर को रोल-आउट किया। सीहोर के बड़ियाखेड़ी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र… pic.twitter.com/HSWqqLdfxX — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 4, 2026

CG Power: Scaling up for rising demand and exports

CG Power Chairman Vellayan Subbiah pointed to the expected rise in India’s electricity demand as the country moves towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. He noted the company’s long history in electrical infrastructure:

“CG Power has been involved in electrical infrastructure equipment, including transformers and switchgears, for nearly nine decades. This facility has been built at scale to manufacture the world’s largest power transformers. It will supplement the demand for power infrastructure equipment and also contribute to exports.”

The plant is expected to serve both domestic utilities and export markets, helping India reduce dependence on imports for very large transformers while also positioning CG Power as a global supplier.

Apart from Sehore, CG Power is expanding its semiconductor and power-equipment business. Its CG Semi venture with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics has begun commercial production at an OSAT chip assembly-and-test facility in Sanand, Gujarat, with investment of more than Rs 7,600 crore planned over five years. The company is also adding transformer capacity through new and expanded facilities, including a 45,000-MVA greenfield transformer plant, and is investing in a western India switchgear facility.

From ‘bhoomi pujan’ to first rollout in about 13–14 months

CG Power Group CEO and Managing Director Amar Kaul highlighted the speed of execution. The ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the project was performed by CM Yadav in August 2025, and the first transformer was rolled out almost after an year.

“The first transformer rollout is a tangible outcome of agility, collaboration and ownership mindset with which the facility was built,” Kaul said. He credited the Madhya Pradesh government and the company’s execution teams for accelerating the project without compromising on quality and safety.

The event was also attended by state cabinet minister Karan Singh and MLAs Ramakant Shrivastava and Sudesh Rai.

Why this matters for India’s power system

Power transformers in the 220 kV–1,200 kV range are the backbone of inter-state and regional transmission networks.

They enable:

Efficient evacuation of power from large generation stations, including renewable energy parks, to distant consumption centres.

Strengthening the national grid to handle higher loads and improve reliability.

Support for energy-intensive sectors such as railway electrification, data centres and heavy industry.

By adding a dedicated, large-scale facility for these ultra-high-voltage units, India is building more self-reliance in a segment that is both technologically demanding and strategically important for energy security

Jobs and local industrial momentum in MP

The project is also an industrial milestone for Sehore district. With over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs expected, the plant is likely to spur ancillary industries, skill development, and local services. As CM Yadav put it in his post, “With increasing investments in the state, industrial activities are gaining momentum. The state government’s effort is to provide local youth with better opportunities for skill development and employment, so that they can progress in their own region.”

CG Power, headquartered in Mumbai, already operates 22 manufacturing units in India and one in Sweden, making transformers, switchgears, motors and railway propulsion systems, and is expanding into semiconductors and consumer appliances. The Sehore plant adds a high-voltage transformer hub to this portfolio, with the capacity to produce up to 35 large transformers a month and an eventual annual capacity of 45,000 MVA.