The Paper: Season 2

JioHotstar

Releases: September 9

The newsroom of the struggling Toledo Truth Teller is back in business as The Paper returns for a second season. Following the newspaper’s success at the Ohio Journalism Awards, editor-in-chief Ned Sampson sets his sights on a new journalistic crusade against a powerful local private club, putting the paper’s future at risk. Meanwhile, Ned and reporter Mare Pritti navigate the complications of their growing attraction, while managing editor Esmeralda Grand searches for her place in the newsroom.

Haiwaan

Theatres

Releases: September 11

Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan is a tense psychological thriller that pits heightened instincts against a ruthless mind. Akshay Kumar plays a visually impaired martial artist whose life takes a dangerous turn when he becomes entangled in a murder case and is drawn into a deadly game involving a young girl and a relentless killer. As the threat closes in, his sharpened senses become his greatest weapon, helping him navigate a world of deception, fear and pursuit. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, bringing an unsettling edge to the cat-and-mouse chase.

The Revolutionaries

Prime Video

Releases: September 11

Nikkhil Advani’s The Revolutionaries revisits a lesser-known chapter of India’s freedom struggle, placing four young rebels at the centre of the narrative. Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada portray Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Pratibha Lahiri and Bagha Jatin, respectively. Inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal’s book, the period drama follows their decision to embrace armed resistance against the British Raj. As they build secret networks and confront a colonial regime, the series explores friendship, betrayal, conviction and sacrifice.

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Last Man in Tower

Theatres

Releases: September 11

Set against Mumbai’s relentless real-estate boom, Last Man in Tower follows Masterji, a retired schoolteacher who refuses to sell his home when a powerful developer offers the residents of his ageing housing society a lucrative buyout. As neighbours eagerly embrace the prospect of newfound wealth, Masterji’s resistance turns him into the lone obstacle to redevelopment. Manoj Bajpayee leads Ben Rekhi’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s acclaimed novel, a tense drama about greed, displacement and the price of progress.

Ghamasaan

Zee5

Releases: September 11

Set in the rugged ravines of Bundelkhand, Ghamasaan follows IPS officer Aditya Singh as he takes on Maharaj, a feared and elusive dacoit who has built an iron grip over the region. What begins as a high-stakes manhunt soon becomes a confrontation between two competing ideas of power, justice and survival. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the crime thriller stars Pratik Gandhi as the determined cop and Arshad Warsi as the unpredictable Maharaj.