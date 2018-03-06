Dekh Bhai Dekh actress Shammi passes away at 89; Amitabh Bachchan, Priya Dutt, others express grief

Dekh Bhai Dekh actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89. (Source: Twitter)

Veteran Bollywood actress Shammi who was fondly known as Shammi aunty in the industry passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday morning. The actress had played crucial roles in many popular TV shows like ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, ‘Zabaan Sambhal Ke’, ‘Shriman Shrimati,’ ‘Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh’ and ‘Filmi Chakkar’, becoming a household name. In her long and glorious career, Shammi played a variety of roles that displayed her versatility.

However, she was most loved by her fans for her impeccable comic timing. Shammi acted in over 500 films in her career which spanned over five decades. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and expressed his grief over the demise of Shammi.

Bachchan called her a ‘prolific actress’ and a ‘dear family friend’. While praising Shammi’s contribution to Bollywood and Indian film industry, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how illness and age had caught up with her.

Veteran actress #Shammi ji is no more with us… RIP pic.twitter.com/zCtK3IrUyl — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) March 6, 2018

She left behind a body of work but for me, having grown up in the 90’s, actress #shammi will always be remembered for her lines “Tere mooh me keede, Tere mooh mein dhool” in the cult show “dekh bhai dekh”. RIP!! — Neeraj Udhwani (@Neeraj_Udhwani) March 6, 2018

T 2735 – Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today ..????

some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty’s real name was also Nargis ! pic.twitter.com/pfgzd1Tff3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

T 2735 – Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!!

A long suffered illness, age ..

Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother’s dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends pic.twitter.com/jFfpmUfVoP — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 6, 2018

Shammi had acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Hum’, which also featured Rajinikanth, Govinda, among others. She also played an important role in Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Khuda Gawah’. The news of her passing away comes a week after Sridevi who played the lead in ‘Khuda Gawah’ passed away in Dubai.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, designer Sandeep Khosla and former Member of Parliament Priya Dutt were among those who expressed their grief over her death on social media early on Tuesday.

Shammi’s other major works in the film industry include Govinda-David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’, Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Arth’ and the multi-starrer ‘The Burning Train.’

She was last seen in a major role in Boman Irani-Farah Khan starrer comedy ‘Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi’ which had released in 2013. Her last rites will take place at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai at 1 pm on Tuesday.