FASTag users who want to move to a different issuer can now do so without replacing the physical tag that is already fixed on their vehicle. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched OneTag, a FASTag portability service available through its RajmargYatra mobile app.

Through this new facility, eligible users can change their FASTag issuer while retaining the same physical FASTag and FASTag ID linked to the vehicle.

Sharing details of the service on its official X handle, NHAI said the feature provides users “greater flexibility and convenience” without requiring them to buy or replace their current FASTag. The OneTag facility also expands the range of FASTag and highway-related services available through the RajmargYatra app.

How to switch your FASTag issuer using OneTag

FASTag portability can be processed through the RajmargYatra app. Users first need to login and fill in their vehicle registration number to check whether their FASTag is eligible for the facility. If eligible, the user will get a six-digit Mobile Verification Code (MVC) from the current issuer bank. The code is used to authorise the portability request.

After verification is done, the user needs to choose a new issuer and complete the required customer verification and wallet onboarding process. Explaining the process on X, NHAI stated users can initiate portability by “verifying their vehicle details, selecting a new issuer” and completing the necessary onboarding formalities.

Once the process is successfully completed, the FASTag ID associated with the vehicle registration number will remain unchanged. The user can therefore continue using the same physical FASTag even after moving to another issuer.

What happens to your existing FASTag wallet balance?

Changing the issuer does not mean users will lose the available balance in their existing FASTag wallet. Once the portability has been completed, the earlier issuer will close the current FASTag wallet. As per the NHAI, it will ‘refund the available balance” after making necessary adjustments.

As part of the portability process, the user will complete wallet onboarding with the new issuer.

Can one switch to another issuer again immediately?

FASTag users should be aware of a six-month cooling period associated with the portability facility. Once an interoperable FASTag has been ported to another issuer, it cannot be ported again for the next six months. Users should therefore keep this restriction in mind before completing the switch process.

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Why has NHAI introduced OneTag?

OneTag aims to simplify the process of changing FASTag issuers along with reducing the requirement of repeatedly produce, reissue and dispatch physical tags. NHAI stated on X that the service is aimed at “enhancing consumer choice, improving interoperability” and reducing repeated tag issuance.

By permitting the same physical tag to be continued on the vehicle, the move is also expected to reduce costs related to tag production, reissuance and dispatch, as per the official PIB release.

What other services are available on RajmargYatra?

OneTag joins several services already available to National Highway users through the RajmargYatra app. These include the FASTag Annual Pass, Emergency Helpline 1033 and FASTag Local Pass.

In its X update, NHAI also mentioned the MargMitra Help Centre among the commuter-focused services available through the app. According to NHAI, FASTag has around 13 crore users across the country and holds more than 98 per cent of toll transactions.

For these users, the key change with OneTag is that they can now switch an eligible FASTag to another issuer without having to replace the physical tag already attached to their vehicle.