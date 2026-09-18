Indian Railways has approved the doubling of the 10.86-km Chouk-Karjat railway section of Central Railway in Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 497 crore, with the project aimed at adding capacity and improving the movement of passenger and freight trains.

The project has been cleared under a broader railway infrastructure programme covering doubling, tripling, quadrupling, flyovers and bypasses to increase capacity across the network.

The Chouk-Karjat stretch is part of the Panvel-Chouk-Karjat route, which handles both passenger and goods traffic. At present, the section is single line, and its doubling is expected to provide additional space for train operations.

Chouk-Karjat doubling to add five passenger trains

Once completed, the project is expected to enable the operation of five additional passenger trains in each direction every day.

The upgraded section is also projected to support an additional 18.35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight traffic. The additional line capacity is expected to help reduce the detention of goods trains and improve their movement along the route.

The project is part of Indian Railways’ broader efforts to remove capacity constraints on busy routes and improve the efficiency of train operations in Maharashtra.

Pune-Beed direct train service launched

Separately, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday flagged off a direct train service between Pune and Beed.

Speaking at the event, Pawar referred to the long-standing effort to improve rail connectivity between Beed in the Marathwada region and Pune, and said the service fulfilled a commitment associated with her late husband and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The Beed-Ahilyanagar rail service was launched on September 17 last year on the occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day. The new Beed-Pune service has now added a direct rail connection between Beed and Pune, according to the information provided at the event.

“Last year, Ajitdada had recalled that when he was first elected to the Lok Sabha, the proposal for a railway line to Beed had been approved. Development of Beed and better connectivity for the district have always been our primary focus,” the Deputy CM said.

Beed-Parli line seen as next connectivity link

Pawar said the development of rail connectivity in Beed was linked to a longer-term effort to improve access to other parts of Maharashtra and the country.

As guardian minister of Beed, she said she would ensure that the ongoing works in the district were completed within the stipulated timelines.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati in Pune district on January 28 this year.

Sunetra Pawar said the completion of the Beed-Parli railway line would provide the district with a direct rail connection towards southern parts of the country and support economic activity in Beed and the wider Marathwada region.

Beed MP Bajrang Sonwane, Collector Vivek Johnson and railway officials also attended the flag-off event.