The domestic equity market remained higher by midday on September 18, with the Nifty hovering around 23,340 and the Sensex around 74,570. Tata Group stocks came under pressure following the ongoing boardroom tussle.

Meanwhile, Adani Group companies, defence stocks, infrastructure companies and renewable energy names remained in focus on company-specific developments.

Tata Group Stocks

Tata Group stocks are under pressure today. Tata Chemicals share price fell 8% by midday, while Tata Investment Corporation declined 5.1%, TCS fell 3.4%, Tata Technologies dropped 2.8%, Tata Power declined 2.1%, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles fell 3.3%, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles declined 1.3%, Tata Steel fell 1%, Tata Consumer Products declined 0.5% and Tata Capital gained 1.8%.

The selling followed the Tata Trusts calling Tata Son’s reappointment of N Chandra as illegal. The board has also asked Tata Sons to explore options apart from listing.

Adani Group stocks

Adani Ports share price gained 0.52% by midday, while Adani Power rose 0.52%, Adani Green Energy gained 1.6%, Adani Energy Solutions advanced 1.2%, Adani Enterprises rose 0.51%, Adani Total Gas gained 4.4%, Ambuja Cements increased 0.4% and ACC gained 1.1%.

Adani Ports is targeting 1 billion tonnes of cargo by 2030, Adani Power aims to expand capacity to 45 GW by FY32, Adani Energy Solutions has maintained a medium-term annual capex range of Rs20,000 crore to Rs25,000 crore, while Adani Green Energy expects to add 5 GW of capacity in FY27 and increase BESS capacity to more than 10 GWh, according to Jefferies.

Veegaland Developers

Stock price of Veegaland Developers gained 10% on its NSE debut by midday, listing at a 10% premium to its Rs140 IPO issue price, while the BSE listing was at a 7.86% premium. The Rs210 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 1.50 crore shares with no offer-for-sale component, and the proceeds will be used partly for ongoing projects, land acquisition and general corporate purposes.

Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. share price gained 1.55% by midday after the company said its Committee of Directors would meet on September 18 to consider issuing non-convertible debentures through private placement. The proposed fundraise follows an earlier board resolution dated May 29, 2026. Vedanta reported a 71.8% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs5,473 crore in Q1 FY27, while revenue increased 53.6% to Rs24,205 crore.

Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. share price gained 0.86% by midday after the defence company announced the handover of Tejas twin-seater trainer aircraft, HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft and Dhruv Next Generation helicopters to the Indian Air Force and Pawan Hans. The Defence Ministry said the programme supports indigenous design, development and manufacturing in aerospace and defence.

GPT Infraprojects

GPT Infraprojects share price gained 4.45% by midday after the company secured a Rs483.72 crore order from Rail Vikas Nigam for construction of an open-web steel girder bridge over the Mahanadi River. The project forms part of the third and fourth railway lines between the Nergundi-Barang section of East Coast Railway and has an execution period of 1,095 days.

ACME Solar Holdings

Stock price of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. gained 4% by midday after its wholly owned subsidiary commissioned Phase-II of the battery energy storage system component of its project at Kelan, Rajasthan. The commissioned phase has a capacity of 52.32 MW/209.28 MWh, taking the subsidiary’s total commissioned BESS capacity to 105.95 MW/423.80 MWh.

Skyways Air Services

Skyways Air Services Ltd. share price gained 10.01% by midday after the logistics and freight-forwarding company reported a 190.12% year-on-year increase in Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 19.67 crore, while revenue from operations rose 93% to Rs 1,216.53 crore. The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share and fixed October 9, 2026, as the record date.