Aamir Khan’s Dangal gets the most techy review ever from Mahindra CEO

Anand Mahindra tweeted praises of Aamir Khan’s Dangal. (YouTube)

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra watched Aamir Khan’s Dangal recently and today, he took to Twitter to praise the film. But when you’re the CEO of Mahindra Group, you don’t go for a generic tweet about how it was the ‘best-est’ movie you’ve ever seen or how you ‘luv’ Aamir to death. Nope. You think about mobile networks and pan-India connectivity and that’s exactly how the Anand Mahindra decided to word his review of Dangal. “#Dangal ‘Genius’ should be used sparingly, but @aamir_khan deserves the label. He has a 5G broadband connection to the hearts of his audience,” the car industry mogul wrote. We have to admit, it’s pretty clever. Aamir probably hasn’t ever received a review like this before.

#Dangal ‘Genius’ should be used sparingly, but @aamir_khan deserves the label.He has a 5G broadband connection to the hearts of his audience — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 28, 2016



Mahindra has been in the news recently after the company announced that it would increase the prices of its vehicles next January anywhere from 0.5-1.1%, according to a report in NDTV. The reason behind the price hike was a rise in manufacturing costs because of increased prices of input material, including metals and fuel. Still, despite the changing industry demands, it looks like the company head has time to catch up on the latest Bollywood blockbuster.

Dangal has been rapidly climbing the ranks at the box office and on Tuesday, it closed on a grand note as the second highest grossing movie of the year – an honour that earlier belonged to Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The question now is when (and if) Aamir’s film will dethrone Salman Khan’s Sultan, which currently rests at the top spot with Rs 301.25 crore. If Dangal beats Sultan, it will next be pitted against Aamir’s previous film PK (Rs 320 crore) and then go head to head again with Salman Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s record of Rs 340 crore.