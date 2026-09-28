The peak of the festive season is upon us, and if you were willing to buy a new phone this year, the revised prices could have come across as shocking. The chip and RAM shortage, courtesy of AI, has led to a massive hike in prices across the smartphone industry, and hence, phones have become a lot pricier this year. For less than Rs 50,000 now, there are only a handful of smartphones from the midrange segments that make sense.

Thankfully, smartphone brands have been trying their best to offer the most value in a bid to justify the price hikes. Hence, you will see brands like Motorola, Nothing, Oppo and Samsung offering flagship-tier processors, periscope zoom cameras, ultra-fast charging, and premium builds in their phones costing just under Rs 50,000.

Hence, for those seeking maximum value, this segment delivers for consumers and tech enthusiasts alike. Here is an in-depth look at our top picks under Rs 50,000 this festive season.

Top tips to keep in mind before buying this festive season

Check bank discounts, exchange bonuses: Official list prices often drop further during sales when paired with instant bank card discounts or old-phone trade-in bonuses.

Prioritise your need: Avoid buying purely based on peak specs. If you don’t play heavy mobile games, prioritising a cleaner UI (like Nothing OS, OxygenOS, or Stock Android) over raw benchmark scores will ensure a better daily experience.

In-box accessories: Check whether the charger is included in the retail box, as several brands (including Nothing and Samsung) now require purchasing fast-charging bricks separately.

Our top recommendations at a glance

Categories Model Highlights Price (Approx.) Best Overall Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Slim design, 144Hz pOLED, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Rs 47,999 Best design and UI Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Glyph Interface, bloatware-free Nothing OS, sleek build Rs 49,999 Best all-rounder OnePlus Nord 6 Clean OxygenOS, 100W charging, snappy performance Rs 46,999 Best for software and AI Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Google Pixel 10a Extended update commitments, compact build, clean UI Rs 49,999 Best for Cameras Realme 16 Pro 200MP detail or dedicated 50MP periscope zoom capabilities Rs 44,999 – Rs 49,999

1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus tops the Edge series in India.

Best For: Users seeking a sleek, lightweight phone with a near-stock Android software experience and versatile camera options.

Price: Rs 47,999

Display and ergonomics: Features a curved 144Hz 1.5K pOLED display with Pantone-validated colour accuracy. It is exceptionally thin and lightweight compared to competitors, making it one of the most comfortable phones to hold single-handed.

Cameras: Includes a 50MP primary sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens and a dedicated periscope telephoto zoom camera. It also sports a high-resolution front-facing selfie camera with autofocus.

Charging, build: Comes with IP68 dust/water resistance. Supports ultra-fast wired charging alongside fast wireless charging and reverse wireless capabilities.

Software: Powered by Hello UI (based on Android), providing a clean, bloatware-free UI with useful signature Moto Gestures.

2. Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro review

Best For: Buyers who want a unique aesthetic, clean visual software design, and customisation without heavy pre-installed apps.

Price: Rs 49,999

Glyph Interface: The iconic transparent back panel houses LED light strips that function as notification indicators, countdown timers, volume level indicators, and fill lights for low-light photography.

Nothing OS: Offers a minimalist, monochrome widget-heavy UI that prioritises speed, custom icons, and zero bloatware.

Balanced performance: Powered by efficiency-focused chipsets paired with a smooth 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display.

Camera system: Multi-sensor rear camera setup focusing on natural colour science, strong HDR processing, and consistent low-light photography.

3. OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

Best For: Power users looking for high daily endurance, fast charging, and long-term software support.

Price: Rs 46,999

Build and design: OnePlus Nord 6 features a premium chassis design with the signature 3-stage Alert Slider for quick profile switching (Silent/Vibrate/Ring).

Performance and cooling: Powered by a high-efficiency Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip paired with fast LPDDR5X RAM and UFS storage. A vapour chamber cooling system ensures sustained performance during long gaming sessions.

Battery and charging: Equipped with a high-capacity battery paired with SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of topping up the device rapidly.

Software support: OxygenOS provides smooth animations, clean layout options, and extended software update commitments.

4. Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10A

Best For: Enthusiasts wanting flagship software features in a compact body, top-tier display quality, and long-term update guarantees.

Price: Rs 45,999 – Rs 49,999

Compact ergonomics: Both phones feature compact AMOLED displays with high refresh rates, minimal bezels, and durable IP68-rated builds.

Flagship camera performance: Advanced computational photography delivers exceptional point-and-shoot portrait consistency, natural skin tones, and reliable low-light performance. The Samsung S24 5G relies on a telephoto shooter for dedicated zoom photography, whereas the Google Pixel 10a relies on advanced computational photography to offer better low-light imaging.

AI and software support: Packed with smart productivity tools like Circle to Search and live translation features, and backed by extended major OS and security update guarantees (up to 7 years).

Processing power: The Galaxy S24 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which was the flagship chip 3 years ago. The Pixel 10a, on the other hand, relies on Google’s Tensor G4 chip.

5. Realme 16 Pro

Realme 16 Pro

Best For: Mobile photography enthusiasts, portrait lovers, and content creators looking for specialised camera hardware.

Price: Rs 46,999

Cameras for portraits: Specialised colour science tuned specifically for natural skin tones, depth-of-field bokeh effects, and studio-grade portrait lighting styles.

Periscope zoom hardware: Features periscope telephoto lenses capable of high optical zoom and deep digital zoom without severe detail loss.

Design and display: Curved 120Hz AMOLED panel with high PWM dimming rates (reducing eye strain in dark environments) paired with premium leather or frosted glass backs.

Charging speeds: Super-fast charging support, allowing quick battery top-ups in under 35 minutes.