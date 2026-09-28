By Viral Mehta

On September 17, the six-member board of Tata Sons met to consider the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman. The board comprised Chandrasekaran; two Tata Trusts nominee directors, Venu Srinivasan and Noel Tata; and three other directors, Harish Manwani, Saurabh Agrawal, and Anita M George. Chandrasekaran abstained from voting on his reappointment. The remaining directors voted 4-1 in favour, with Noel Tata dissenting.

Ordinarily, this vote would have resolved the matter. However, Article 121 of Tata Sons’ Articles of Association stipulates that the matter requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the Tata Trusts directors present. Since the directors were split, that criterion was not met. Manwani nevertheless purported to break the tie between the two Tata Trusts’ nominees by exercising a casting vote under Article 121.

The central question is whether that casting vote was valid. Its resolution hinges on interpreting the text, structure, and history of Article 121.

The article states: “Matters before any meeting of the Board which are required to be decided by a majority of the Directors shall require the affirmative vote of a majority of the Directors appointed pursuant to Article 104B present at the meeting and in the case of an equality of votes the Chairman shall have a casting vote.”

Structurally, Article 121 contains three components. First, it establishes a simple-majority rule: a resolution must receive the assent of a majority of the Tata Sons directors. Second, it imposes an additional affirmative-vote requirement: the resolution must receive the affirmative vote of a majority of the directors appointed pursuant to Article 104B (i.e. the Tata Trusts directors) present at the meeting. Third, it gives the chairman a casting vote in the event of an equality of votes.

The history of the provision is instructive. Before 2014, Article 121 required the affirmative vote of all Tata Trusts directors. In 2014, the word “all” was replaced with the phrase “a majority of”. The amendment thus relaxed the Tata Trusts’ affirmative-vote requirement by permitting a resolution to pass without the support of every Tata Trusts director present. It left intact, however, both the simple-majority rule and the casting-vote provision.

The historical context suggests that prior to 2014, the affirmative-vote requirement was absolute: the support of every Tata Trusts nominee was necessary. A casting vote therefore could not resolve a tie among those nominees. Hence, the casting-vote provision operated only at the board level. The provision’s unchanged language after 2014 further suggests that the amendment was intended to relax the unanimity requirement without altering the casting-vote mechanism.

The Tata Trusts would emphasise that continuity. The amendment, they would argue, was not intended to transform a board-level tie-breaking mechanism into a Tata Trusts’ nominee tie-breaking mechanism. Such a change would have substantially expanded the provision’s operation without any corresponding change in its language. Therefore, they would assert that the casting vote remains confined to board-level ties.

Tata Sons, by contrast, would contend that the 2014 amendment implicitly authorised the chairman to break a tie among the Tata Trusts nominees as well. They would suggest the amendment created a dual application of the casting vote, extending its use beyond the board to break internal ties among the Tata Trusts nominees. The question is whether the Tata Trusts intended this broader scope. Three considerations support the narrower interpretation.

First, the affirmative-vote requirement gave the Tata Trusts nominees a veto. A veto operates as a threshold requirement and is distinct from a casting vote, which resolves a tie after the applicable threshold has been met. Suppose, for example, a resolution received the support of both Tata Trusts nominees and one other director but was opposed by the remaining three directors. The Tata Trusts’ threshold requirement would be satisfied, and the resulting board-level tie could be resolved by the chairman’s casting vote. If, however, one of the two Tata Trust nominees opposed the resolution, the required majority among those nominees would be absent. The threshold would fail, and no casting vote would arise.

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Second, even if the Tata Trusts intended to create a mechanism for resolving an internal tie, they likely would have assigned that authority to one of their own nominees. In the vote on Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, Manwani cast the decisive vote and thereby purported to satisfy the Tata Trusts’ affirmative-vote requirement, although he was not a Tata Trusts nominee. It is difficult to conclude that the Tata Trusts intended a non-nominee to serve as the arbiter of an internal tie.

Third, a chairman’s casting vote is conventionally understood as a second vote. The chairman first votes on the resolution as a director; if the vote results in an equality, the chairman casts a second vote to break the tie. Consistent with that understanding, the model articles of association under the Companies Act, 2013, refer to a “second or casting vote”. On that view, Manwani’s casting vote would have been appropriate at the board level but not to resolve an internal tie among the Tata Trusts nominees, because he was not one of the directors whose vote produced that tie.

Ultimately, the dispute over Chandrasekaran’s reappointment may depend on the interpretation of the 2014 amendment to Article 121, which relaxed the Tata Trusts’ affirmative-vote requirement. Although seemingly minor, the amendment could have profound implications for corporate governance at Tata Sons and the Tata group at large.

The writer is Head, Private Equity and Financial Services Regulatory, Nishith Desai Associates.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.