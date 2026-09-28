The decision by bank unions to defer their three-day strike is welcome. A stoppage from September 28 to 30 would have inconvenienced customers and strained businesses during the half-year close. Yet the relief should not obscure the questions behind it. The first is why a five-day banking week has proved so hard to settle. Banks have been closed on the second and fourth Saturdays since 2015. In March 2024, the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and employee unions agreed to make every Saturday a holiday, with staff working 40 minutes longer on weekdays, and the IBA recommended the change to the government. Approval has still not come. Now the IBA and the United Forum of Bank Unions have agreed to form a high-level committee on the remaining Saturdays. What will it learn that the parties who signed the agreement, and the government that received it, do not already know?

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A five-day week has a plausible case. Bank staff face rising workloads, and a regular weekend could improve their well-being and make jobs more attractive. Much routine banking already happens digitally, and longer weekday hours would offset the lost Saturday. The case for caution is equally real. Digital access is uneven, and an app cannot replace every service performed across a counter. Small traders, elderly customers, and weekday workers value Saturday visits. Longer hours help only if branches are adequately staffed. Otherwise, squeezing work into fewer days could hurt service and add to employee strain. None of this demands years of fresh inquiry. The government can ask banks to show how they would manage customer access, staffing, and service standards, and it can insist on safeguards. It can accept the agreement, modify it with conditions, or reject it with reasons.

The second question concerns the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Unions say recent changes to it were made unilaterally and are discriminatory. They want the scheme held in abeyance until it is modified through negotiation. Rewarding performance is a reasonable aim for banks that must compete on service and efficiency. But incentives that touch pay work only when staff see the metrics as fair and the process as legitimate. A scheme imposed without agreement risks breeding resentment rather than effort. Nor should management treat the objections as mere resistance to accountability. Here, too, the answer lies in bilateral talks with clear timelines, not open-ended deferral.

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What neither issue needs is another indefinite wait. A committee is useful when it has a narrow question, a firm deadline, and an obligation to publish its findings. Without these, it becomes a device for passing responsibility along. This one was agreed hours before a strike, and an indefinite strike from October 26 has been put on hold, which makes that risk hard to ignore. Averting disruption today is valuable; talks without an endpoint merely postpone it. Treating competing considerations as a permanent excuse for indecision is not governance. Consultation is necessary, but it must lead somewhere. When every stakeholder knows the arguments and the decision-maker still will not decide, delay becomes policy by default, and nobody has to defend it openly. The unions have created breathing space. The IBA and the government should use it to set deadlines for reasoned decisions on both issues and make clear who will take them. Customers need dependable access; employees deserve clear answers to longstanding demands. It is time to decide.