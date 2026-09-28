Delhi Metro’s Central Vista Project has taken another step forward with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) inviting bids for the construction of twin underground tunnels and four stations that will enhance Metro access to key locations in central Delhi.

Under Contract EC-04, the four underground stations will be constructed at India Gate, Memorial High Court, Bharat Mandapam and Baroda House. The contract also covers interlinking subways and associated entry and exit structures.

Key points

4 underground stations: India Gate, Baroda House, War Memorial-High Court and Bharat Mandapam.

Wider corridor: 9.913 km with nine underground stations

Twin tunnels: Shield TBMs to be used for Up and Down lines

Completion period: 42 months for Contact EC-04

What does the news DMRC tender cover?

DMRC announced the Invitation for Bids for Contract EC-04 on September 25, 2026, as part of the Delhi Mass Rapid Transport System Phase V(A) project.

The twin Up and Down tunnels will be built using Shield Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) between Kartavya Bhawan station and Indraprastha station.

Apart from tunnels and four underground stations, the work comprises connecting subways and associated entry and exit structures. The successful contractor will have 42 months to complete the work.

The tender document says the President of India has applied for a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) towards the cost of Delhi MRTS Phase V(A), with part of the proceeds planned to be utilised for payments under Contract EC-04.

When will bids be submitted?

Online bids can be submitted from 9 am on November 2 until 3 pm on November 9, 2026. Technical bids are slated to be opened at 3 pm on November 10. A pre-bidding meeting is scheduled for October 7. The tender requires bid security of Rs 214.98 million (Rs 21.498 crore).

Central Vista Corridor to have 9 underground stations

The four stations covered by the latest tender are part of the wider Central Vista Corridor.

As per PIB, the corridor will span 9.913 km and have nine underground stations, namely Shivaji Stadium, Kartavya Bhawan, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, India Gate, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, War Memorial, High Court, and Indraprastha.

The construction work had started at Central Secretariat Metro Station. The station is planned as a triple-interchange, interlinking the new Magenta Line extension with the existing Yellow and Violet lines.

How will passengers benefit?

The Central Vista Corridor is being built to strengthen Metro access to an area consisting of major government offices, judicial institutions, convention facilities and national memorials.

Earlier, while announcing the sanction of Delhi Metro Phase V(A) in December last year, the government stated that the Central Vista connectivity is projected to cater to around 60,000 office-goers and two lakh visitors on a daily basis.

The latest tender therefore takes forward a key underground section of the Central Vista Corridor, covering stations serving India Gate, Baroda House, War Memorial High-Court and Bharat Mandapam.