By Pradipt Kapoor

Today, we are at a unique crossroads where, unlike earlier, technology is not just being used to automate existing processes for simple incremental efficiencies. Instead, artificial intelligence allows businesses to transform themselves and establish a strong competitive advantage. AI is rapidly moving from experimentation to becoming central to enterprise operations. However, scaling AI responsibly requires more than deploying powerful models. It demands strong foundations across data, computing, connectivity, security and governance.

ALSO READ AI costs rise, firms focus on returns

Trust must be engineered into the foundation itself. Every layer of the AI stack, from data and infrastructure to networks and control planes, must be designed to ensure security, privacy, sovereignty, and accountability. When these elements are fragmented or difficult to govern, AI can amplify risk just as easily as it creates value. Every recommendation, decision and action must therefore be grounded in governed data, transparent workflows and clearly defined accountability.

This becomes even more important as enterprises move beyond AI assistants to autonomous agents capable of taking actions. Trust can no longer rely solely on model behaviour; it must be enforced through the platform. Guardrails are required to ensure AI systems operate within approved policies, access only authorised data and escalate decisions when necessary. Observability provides visibility into how models and agents behave in production, helping detect anomalies, misuse, or performance degradation. Auditability ensures organisations can reconstruct decisions, understand what information was used, which model version was involved and how a conclusion was reached.

Cloud plays a critical role in enabling this trust; it is the operating layer for enterprise AI. A well-designed cloud platform provides the flexibility to scale computing capacity while maintaining visibility over data, access, performance, and security. It integrates infrastructure, connectivity, cybersecurity and managed services through a unified architecture, allowing trust to be built into the system from the outset.

For enterprises, trust by design starts with knowing where data resides, how it moves and who can access it. This is particularly important for sectors such as banking, healthcare, government, manufacturing and critical infrastructure, where data is sensitive and regulatory expectations are high. Sovereign cloud therefore becomes an important pillar, ensuring that data, metadata, and control-plane operations remain within India and enabling organisations to operate within a clearly defined legal and regulatory framework. It provides greater control over digital assets while strengthening operational oversight and resilience. Combined with a telco-grade approach built on resilience, security, continuous monitoring and operational reliability, it creates the foundation required to run AI workloads with confidence.

At the same time, enterprises must recognise that hallucinations are an inherent characteristic of generative AI systems. The answer is not to eliminate them entirely but to manage them systematically. Grounding AI responses in governed enterprise data, maintaining source traceability, limiting models to defined tasks and continuously measuring output quality can significantly improve reliability and trustworthiness.

ALSO READ Sennheiser MTW5 brings replaceable batteries: How it stacks up against rivals

Ultimately, trusted AI will depend on four factors: control over where data and models operate; enforceable limits on what those models may do; a complete record of what they did; and the flexibility to adapt as technology and regulation evolve.

The next phase of AI adoption will not be defined solely by model performance. It will be defined by how confidently enterprises can deploy those capabilities. Organisations that succeed will treat trust as a strategic capability and build it into their foundations from the beginning, enabling them to scale AI without compromising security, privacy, or accountability.

The writer is Chief digital & information officer, Bharti Airtel CEO-Xtelify.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.