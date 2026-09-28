The premium true wireless stereo (TWS) market in India has reached a critical turning point. Where brands once fought almost entirely over active noise cancellation (ANC) decibels and multi-device convenience, the high-end segment now has split into distinct tactical camps – ones focused on ecosystem and the other ones that don’t.

At the centre of this shift is the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 (MTW5), priced at Rs 29,990. Rather than simply chasing incremental spec upgrades, Sennheiser has introduced a rare feature that’s seemingly disappearing from TWS earbuds – user-replaceable batteries for both the earbuds and the charging case. This means that if your earbud’s battery goes wrong, you can always replace it easily – you no longer need to throw away your precious earbuds.

Sennheiser MTW5: A look at its key specs and features:

Driver: Custom 7mm TrueResponse dynamic drivers tuned for low distortion, tight bass response, and detailed treble accuracy.

Next-gen connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0 integration with full support for aptX Lossless (bit-for-bit uncompressed CD-quality audio) and aptX Adaptive up to 24-bit / 96kHz.

Spatial audio: 3D Dolby Atmos processing with interactive dynamic head tracking for immersive movies and music.

Call quality and sensor array: Equipped with an eight-sensor voice setup—six microphones plus two bone-conduction voice accelerometers—assisted by AI speech extraction algorithms to isolate voice in windy or noisy environments.

Noise control: Hybrid Adaptive ANC with auto anti-wind suppression and a revamped Natural Transparency mode.

App customisation: Works via the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app featuring an expanded 8-band parametric EQ and personalised sound profiling.

Standout features of the Sennheiser MTW5:

User-replaceable battery system: The absolute standout feature of the MTW5 is that both the earbuds and the Qi-wireless charging case feature user-serviceable micro battery cells. Users can swap out degraded batteries instead of disposing of the entire unit when battery health drops.

Extended lifespan architecture: Paired with an IP54 dust- and splash-resistance rating, the modular battery construction drastically improves long-term hardware durability.

True CD-Quality wireless stream: By combining aptX Lossless with Bluetooth 6.0 bandwidth improvements, the earbuds stream uncompressed audio natively on supported Snapdragon Sound devices without heavy compression artefacts.

Sennheiser MTW5 vs the ecosystem heroes

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

For smartphone owners, true wireless purchases are increasingly tied to source hardware.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 4 Pro (starting around Rs 22,999) undercuts the MTW5 significantly on price while offering a dual-driver setup featuring a planar tweeter and dynamic woofer. By using the Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC), it transmits 24-bit/96kHz audio natively on Galaxy smartphones alongside AI-driven live translation tools. This makes it an attractive alternative for Samsung owners.

Apple AirPods Pro: Apple’s newest AirPods Pro series remains the default option for iOS users around the Rs 25,000 mark. Its auto-switching across Apple hardware, natural-sounding Transparency Mode, and spatial audio with head tracking present an integrated experience that multi-platform earbud makers struggle to mirror on iOS.

Sennheiser MTW5 vs the ANC specialists

For listeners unattached to a single smartphone brand, the choice comes down to sound signatures and raw noise cancellation performance.

Sony WF-1000XM5 (Rs 24,990): Sony continues to appeal to Android users who utilise its widely supported LDAC codec. The WF-1000XM5 balances acoustic warmth with powerful noise isolation in an ultra-compact body, remaining a benchmark for overall balance.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds 2nd Gen (Rs 32,900): Bose retains the crown for sheer sound isolation. Its CustomTune acoustic profiling and noise-rejection algorithms make it the primary pick for frequent flyers who prioritise silence over extreme wireless audio bitrates. The audio quality is also great for a TWS earbud of its class.