As city roads get busier and driving becomes more unpredictable, a dashcam is becoming a useful accessory for car owners. A video recording can provide a clear account of what happened after an accident or dispute. Newer dashcams go a step further, offering features such as vehicle tracking, remote viewing and parking monitoring. The CP Plus CarKam CP-H27B takes this connected approach by combining front and rear cameras with 4G connectivity.

The dashcam has two 2MP Full HD cameras, with one facing the road and the other covering the rear. Both cameras record at the same time, giving the driver a better view of what is happening around the vehicle. This is useful in busy traffic, where an incident may not always happen directly in front of the car. The rear camera can also help when the vehicle is hit or approached from behind.

Its biggest difference from a basic dashcam is that it can remain connected to the internet. A 4G SIM can be inserted into the device, allowing the owner to access it remotely through the ezyLiv+ app. The app provides a live view of the cameras, the vehicle’s location and alerts. For example, if a family member or driver is using the car, the owner can check its location without having to be in the vehicle. It can also be useful when the car is parked away from home.

The built-in GPS adds another layer of information. It records the vehicle’s route, speed and travel history, allowing the owner to see where the car has been. There is also geofencing, which lets the user define an area and receive an alert if the vehicle moves outside it. This could be useful for parents monitoring a young driver or for owners who hand their cars to drivers.

Two-way audio is another practical feature. Through the app, the owner can speak to someone inside the vehicle. It is a small addition, but it can be useful when checking on the car remotely or communicating with the person driving it.

The CP-H27B also offers features for when the car is parked. Motion detection and parking monitoring can help capture activity around the vehicle even when the owner is not nearby. Its G-sensor detects a sudden impact and automatically saves the relevant footage, reducing the chance of an important recording being overwritten. HDR is also included to improve image quality in difficult lighting conditions, including bright sunlight and night driving.

Storage is fairly straightforward. The device supports microSD cards of upto 1TB, giving users plenty of space for recordings. It also uses a storage-efficient video format, which helps keep file sizes manageable. Like most dashcams, older recordings can be overwritten when the storage fills up, while important clips can be saved separately.

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There are, however, a few things to keep in mind. The connected features depend on a working 4G SIM and mobile network coverage, so remote access will not be available in areas with poor connectivity. Users will also need to manage the memory card and ensure that the camera has a suitable power connection, particularly if they want to use parking monitoring regularly.

At ₹11,699, the CP-H27B is aimed at car owners who want more than basic road recording. Its combination of dual-camera coverage, 4G connectivity, GPS and remote monitoring makes it a more versatile option for keeping an eye on the vehicle when you are away.

KEY FEATURES

CarKam 4G 2MP with rear camera

G-Sensor, 4G SIM support

Two-way talk, in-built GPS

H.265 video compression

Time lapse, parking mode

Estimated price: ₹11,699