The Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G takes a slightly different approach to standing out in the crowded ₹25,000 smartphone segment. It combines a large display, a 6,000mAh battery and an unusual secondary display on the back, along with features aimed at making everyday use more convenient.

The most distinctive feature is the Active Matrix Cube (AMC), a small display on the rear panel. It can show incoming calls, charging status and timers without requiring users to turn on the main screen. It also supports simple mini-games. The idea of using the back of a phone for notifications was popularised by Nothing with its Glyph Interface, but Infinix takes a more interactive approach here. The AMC is not something most users will depend on every day, but it adds a bit of character to the phone and has some practical uses.

ALSO READ A dashcam that stays connected

The main 6.76-inch Full HD+ LCD display has a 144Hz refresh rate and upto 910 nits of brightness. Scrolling feels smooth, while the brightness makes the screen reasonably comfortable to use outdoors. The large screen also works well for watching videos, browsing and gaming.

Performance comes from the Dimensity 7100 5G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone handles everyday tasks comfortably, including browsing, streaming, social media and switching between apps. Casual gaming is also handled well, making it a capable all-rounder.

The 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera is another strong point. It captures good detail in daylight and produces usable shots in most everyday situations. The 2x lossless zoom is particularly useful for portraits and subjects that are slightly farther away. The 8MP front camera is suited to video calls and casual selfies.

Battery life is one of the phone’s practical strengths. The 6,000mAh battery can comfortably get most users through a full day, while 45W charging helps keep charging time under control. Reverse charging allows the phone to power another device when required, while bypass charging can be useful during extended gaming sessions.

The phone runs XOS 16 based on Android 16 and comes with a promise of three major Android updates and five years of security updates. IP68 protection against dust and water adds another layer of durability. There are also a few useful convenience features. The customisable One-Tap Button provides quick access to selected functions, while the side-mounted fingerprint scanner makes unlocking straightforward.

For users, the Hot 70 Pro is a phone that feels practical without being predictable. The rear display gives it some personality, while the combination of dependable performance and long-term support makes it easy to live with. It is a sensible choice for someone who wants a phone that offers a little more than the usual.

ALSO READ AI ambition needs guardrails

KEY FEATURES

Display: 6.76-inch Full HD+ LCD display, upto 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G

Operating system: XOS16 (Android 16)

Memory & storage: 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor; 8MP front selfie shooter

Battery: 6000mAh, 10W reverse charging

Estimated price: ₹24,999