Rise of the humans

UpGrad, which provides online education programmes for professionals, has partnered with the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), to launch PG diploma in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. “It will to pave the way towards a digital revolution in the country,” UpGrad said in a statement. The programme aims at re-skilling over 10,000 IT professionals. “This 11-month PG diploma is highly rigorous, which will enable learners in mastering concepts in machine learning and artificial intelligence, such as classification algorithms, deep learning, natural language processing, reinforcement learning and graph models, among others.” Commenting on it, Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar, co-founders, UpGrad, said, “India, with its huge base of skilled manpower and years of IT dominance, is uniquely positioned to lead the AI technological revolution. We need to provide learning options to professionals to build on the existing skills and help them contribute to AI ecosystem.” The curriculum has been developed by IIIT-B faculty and leading tech professionals.

Prof Sadagopan, director of IIIT-B, added, “Today, companies require individuals adept in advanced concepts such as deep learning, neural networks and reinforcement learning. The time is ripe for professionals who can learn these skills, combine them with their existing expertise in mathematics and engineering, and lead the AI revolution.” Over the last few years, machine learning and AI has rapidly gained momentum. Considered niche a few years ago, applications such as natural language processing, image recognition and computer vision are becoming mainstream. So, tech companies need to upskill their talent base in AI as guided by NASSCOM, which, in its recent skills report, identified machine learning and AI as areas where much re-skilling is required to avoid IT professionals from becoming redundant.