Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a significant revenue stream for Indian IT services firms, but its rapid growth is yet to translate into a meaningful acceleration in overall revenue as automation threatens to erode the traditional services business.

The challenge for the industry is to generate enough new AI-led business to offset the revenue lost as clients demand greater productivity and lower costs.

Among the large-cap IT companies, HCLTech reported the highest sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms at 2.3% in the September quarter, followed by Infosys at 1.2%. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) grew 0.5%, while Wipro reported flat revenue growth. The modest performance came despite companies reporting strong growth in their AI-related businesses, highlighting the widening gap between the emerging opportunity and the pressures on their core operations.

Infosys said AI now accounts for 10.5% of its revenue, with the business growing 29% sequentially. TCS reported an annualised AI revenue run rate of $3.1 billion, crossing 10% of total revenue for the first time. HCLTech’s Advanced AI revenue, which includes intellectual property and platform components, rose 28% sequentially and contributed 6% of total revenue. The business also contributed 32 basis points to HCLTech’s operating margin of 18.6%.

However, the expansion of AI-related business is not yet translating into comparable growth in overall revenue. According to Achyuta Ghosh, research and advisory lead for India at HfS Research, part of the explanation lies in clients’ increasing expectations of AI-led productivity gains. Companies are demanding measurable returns from technology spending while remaining cautious about discretionary expenditure, putting pressure on traditional contract values.

“Expectations for AI-led productivity commitments are increasing competitive intensity and reshaping commercial models,” Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said during the company’s earnings call. The communications segment, he added, was facing a challenging demand environment, with clients maintaining tight control over discretionary spending and prioritising cost efficiency.

Another factor is that not all AI-related revenue represents fresh spending. Some of it comes from transforming existing engagements, rather than winning entirely new business. At the same time, AI tools allow clients to automate tasks and complete projects with fewer billable hours, potentially reducing the revenue that service providers earn from conventional software development, testing, maintenance and support.

Gaurav Vasu, founder and CEO of intelligence firm UnearthInsight, said Indian IT companies lacked a strong AI applications business, leaving enterprise customers to direct much of their spending towards hyperscalers, AI-native firms and startups. Unless service providers build applications and solutions that capture a larger share of this spending, the sector could continue to grow at less than 4% over the next couple of years, he said.

The pressure is expected to intensify over the next two to three years as AI-led revenue deflation reshapes the traditional services business, particularly in North America, a major market for Indian IT companies. Other regions, including Europe, West Asia and India, could see growth as AI adoption progresses at a different pace, Vasu said.

The shift is also visible in the industry’s profitability trends. HfS Research has found that five of seven leading IT services providers improved operating margins despite relatively modest revenue growth. AI-driven productivity, better utilisation and restructuring are helping companies protect margins, but the savings are not consistently translating into new revenue streams, Ghosh said.

The cautious outlook offered by companies for FY27 reflects these pressures. Infosys cut its revenue growth guidance to 1-2% from 1.5-3%, citing intense pricing pressure and weakness in North American retail and hi-tech segments. Wipro guided for sequential revenue growth of minus 1.5% to 0.5% in the December quarter, warning of seasonal weakness. HCLTech narrowed its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 2.5-4% from 1-4%, while also lowering the upper end of its services revenue growth outlook.

The industry’s ability to convert AI capabilities into scalable applications and new revenue streams will determine whether the technology becomes a sustained growth driver or primarily a means of delivering existing services more efficiently. In the near term, profitability could improve faster than revenue, Ghosh said, although the impact will vary across companies.