The Indian School of Business (ISB) and the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) improved their positions in the Financial Times’ Executive MBA (EMBA) rankings for 2026, even as the number of Indian institutions in the global top 100 fell to two from three a year earlier.

ISB climbed 15 places to rank 38th globally from 53rd in 2025, while IIM Bangalore rose eight places to 64th from 72nd. IIM Indore, which ranked 96th last year, did not feature in the 2026 list.

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IIM Bangalore’s Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), a two-year MBA for working professionals, continued to feature among the world’s top 100 programmes. The institute said its graduates’ salaries were 102% higher than before joining the programme, compared with an 82% increase reported in the previous ranking.

“PGPEM is designed for professionals who are ready to challenge themselves, broaden their managerial prowess and translate learning into meaningful impact for their organisations. The FT EMBA 2026 results, particularly the significant gains around alumni salary outcomes, are an encouraging reflection of the value our participants derive from the programme,” said U. Dinesh Kumar, director-in-charge, IIM-B.

Additionally, the average salary of IIM Bangalore graduates three years after completing the programme rose to $285,934 from $243,035 in 2025. The institute is the only Indian b-school among the world’s top 10 for salary growth.

The latest results present a mixed picture for management education. The improved positions of ISB and IIM Bangalore indicate stronger relative performance, but IIM Indore’s absence means fewer Indian programmes are represented in the top 100. However, the rankings do not establish whether the change reflects weaker programme performance, differences in the number of schools participating in the rankings or stronger performance by competing b-schools.

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The Financial Times’ 2026 EMBA rankings assessed 100 programmes using information from b-schools and surveys of alumni who graduated in 2023. Alumni responses accounted for 52% of the score, data provided by schools for 38% and faculty research for 10%. The rankings considered factors such as salary growth, career progress, work experience, achievement of career goals, diversity among students and the quality of research.

Globally, the joint Executive MBA programme offered by Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology topped the 2026 list followed by China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) and Spain’s IESE Business School. The rankings show that b-schools in Asia, Europe and North America continue to dominate executive management education globally.