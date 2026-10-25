The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which owns 18.4% of Tata Sons, is seeking a fair valuation for a partial or complete exit from the holding company and is open to either a share buyback or a listing, according to people familiar with the Mistry family’s thinking.

The family is not taking sides in the dispute between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over chairman N Chandrasekaran‘s reappointment and the holding company’s potential listing, the people said. Its priority is an early resolution that would allow it to unlock value from its investment and reduce debt.

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“The family wants a fair solution. It is comfortable with either a listing or a buyback by Tata Sons,” one person said. The SP Group remains “equidistant” from the two sides and does not wish to become involved in their differences, the person added.

The comments come after a proposal for Tata Sons to buy back shares worth Rs 25,000 crore was raised at the company’s September board meeting. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, who is married to Aloo Mistry, sister of SP Group chairman Shapoor Mistry, put forward the proposal, according to the people cited.

Under the proposal, SP Group would sell about 2-3% of Tata Sons’ equity. At a 3% stake sale, the proposed consideration would imply a valuation of roughly ₹8.3 lakh crore for the holding company. The group expects the proceeds to be paid over 18 months, the people said. The valuation would differ if the percentage sold were lower.

SP Group’s borrowing has made monetising part of its Tata Sons holding a pressing issue. Its total debt is estimated at ₹55,000-60,000 crore. The group has undertaken several transactions to ease the burden, including the sale of its stake in Odisha’s Gopalpur port and the public offering of infrastructure subsidiary Afcons.

In July, SP Group completed a ₹21,500-crore refinancing exercise. It subsequently repaid about ₹3,500 crore to bondholders after a majority of existing lenders agreed to extend fresh financing. The arrangements helped the Mistry family meet a significant September repayment obligation and avoid a potential default.

There are no repayment deadlines in October or November, one of the people said, providing some near-term breathing room as discussions over the Tata Sons stake continue.

A buyback could offer SP Group liquidity without requiring an immediate listing of Tata Sons. A listing, meanwhile, could establish a market-based valuation and potentially provide another route to monetisation. Both options would require agreement on terms and the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

For now, the Mistry family’s position is that it wants a timely, commercially acceptable outcome, irrespective of how the wider governance disagreement.