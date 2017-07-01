GST rollout: Narendra Modi government launches 100 hour certificate course – Know details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

GST Rollout: The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on June 30 alongside the rollout of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) launched a 100-hour certificate course. According to ministry officials, “To create a workforce of GST-trained professionals, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Friday announced a 100-hour certificate course to understand the new tax regime,” as quoted by IANS. The certificate course will be conceptualised under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s flagship scheme of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and it would be conducted in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhopal. The course will commence from July 15 at the 3 mentioned cities.

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary KP Krishnan formally announced the course that will be conducted at 100 centres across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhopal. The 100 Hour Certificate Course can be undertaken by chartered accountants, company secretaries, graduates and post-graduates in commerce, banking, statistics, financial markets and business administration, according to the IANS report.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship while talking about GST said, “It’s a historic reform that the government has brought in. We welcome this change and will contribute to our best of efforts to align to the new regime.” Further he talked about the training programme and said, “We are also happy to know that crucial subjects like education and skill development services have been granted exemption from GST, as per the decision of the GST Council.”