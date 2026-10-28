Senior citizens looking to invest in fixed deposits have several options, with some small finance banks offering interest rates of up to 8.6%. However, the highest rate may be available only for a specific tenure. Depositors should also compare rates offered by private and public sector banks before locking in their savings.

According to data from Paisabazaar dated October 28, 2026, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers the highest rate in the table at 8.6% a year. Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank offer up to 8.5%, while Jana Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.3%.

These rates are for senior citizens. The actual interest rate depends on the deposit tenure and the bank’s terms. Rates may also change, so depositors should confirm the applicable rate before opening an FD.

Top 5 banks offering the highest FD rates to senior citizens

Small finance banks dominate the top five positions in the Paisabazaar table. Here are the banks offering the highest rates, in descending order.

Bank Highest FD rate Tenure for highest rate Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.6% 3 years 1 day to 3 years 6 months Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.5% 3 years 1 day under Maxima FD ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.5% 26 months 8 days Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.5% 5 years Jana Small Finance Bank 8.3% 3 years

Source: Paisabazaar. Rates as of October 28, 2026.

The difference between the highest and fifth-highest rates is 0.3 percentage points. However, the tenure matters. Ujjivan’s highest rate is available for deposits of a little over three years, while Suryoday offers its highest rate for a five-year deposit.

A depositor should not choose a five-year FD only because its rate looks attractive. The money may be needed earlier, and premature withdrawal could involve a penalty or a lower rate. It is worth checking the bank’s premature withdrawal rules before investing.

Small finance banks offer the highest rates

Small finance banks are offering higher rates than most private and public sector banks in the table. These banks compete for deposits to fund their lending business, and attractive FD rates can help them bring in money.

Here are the five highest rates among small finance banks.

Small finance bank Highest FD rate Tenure for highest rate Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.6% 3 years 1 day to 3 years 6 months Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.5% 3 years 1 day ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.5% 26 months 8 days Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.5% 5 years Jana Small Finance Bank 8.3% 3 years

Source: Paisabazaar. Rates as of October 28, 2026.

The higher rate can be attractive, particularly for retirees who depend on interest income. But a higher rate should not be the only consideration. Depositors should check the bank’s terms, the period for which they can keep the money invested and whether the deposit fits their income needs.

It is also important to understand the deposit insurance cover available through the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, or DICGC. The cover is subject to a limit and applies to eligible deposits across banks, including small finance banks.

Private banks: DCB Bank offers up to 8%

Among private sector banks in the table, DCB Bank offers the highest rate at 8% for a tenure of 60 months to 61 months. Bandhan Bank is next at 7.95%, followed by SBM Bank India at 7.8%.

Private sector bank Highest FD rate Tenure for highest rate DCB Bank 8.0% 60 months to 61 months Bandhan Bank 7.95% 2 years to less than 3 years SBM Bank India 7.8% Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days IndusInd Bank 7.75% 2 years to 3 years YES Bank 7.75% 18 months 1 day to less than 24 months, and 36 months to less than 60 months

Source: Paisabazaar. Rates as of October 28, 2026.

The tenure difference is important. DCB Bank’s highest rate requires a deposit of around five years, while Bandhan Bank offers its highest rate for a shorter period. SBM Bank India’s top rate is available for a deposit of less than two years and three days.

For someone who may need the money in the next two or three years, the tenure could matter as much as the interest rate. A shorter deposit may offer more flexibility, although the rate available on renewal could be different.

Public sector banks: Bank of India leads at 7.45%

Public sector banks offer lower top rates than the leading small finance banks in this comparison. Bank of India offers the highest rate among public sector banks at 7.45% for a three-year deposit.

Punjab & Sind Bank follows at 7.35%, while Indian Bank offers 7.3%. Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India offer up to 7.25%.

Public sector bank Highest FD rate Tenure for highest rate Bank of India 7.45% 3 years Punjab & Sind Bank 7.35% 666 days Indian Bank 7.3% 555 days Bank of Baroda 7.25% 555 days under BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme Central Bank of India 7.25% 444 days

Source: Paisabazaar. Rates as of October 28, 2026.

For depositors who prefer a public sector bank, the highest rate in this table is 7.45%. The gap between Bank of India’s highest rate and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s top rate is 1.15 percentage points.

That gap may appear significant, but the decision should also take into account the deposit tenure, access to money and the depositor’s comfort with the bank. A depositor should compare the actual rate for the intended tenure instead of comparing only the highest advertised rates.

How has the RBI’s rate cycle affected FD rates?

The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate several times during 2025 as it shifted towards easing monetary policy. The repo rate fell from 6.5% at the beginning of the easing cycle to 5.25% by December 2025. The RBI kept the rate unchanged at 5.25% through its February, April and subsequent policy reviews before raising it in October 2026.

When the RBI cuts the repo rate, borrowing costs for banks can ease. Over time, banks may reduce the rates they offer on new deposits as their need to attract funds changes. This is one reason FD rates can moderate during a rate-cut cycle.

However, the impact is not immediate or uniform. Banks have different deposit and lending requirements. Some may continue offering attractive rates to attract fresh deposits, even after the RBI cuts the repo rate. The movement in FD rates therefore depends on more than the policy rate alone.

The October 2026 policy marked a change in direction. The RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, or 0.25 percentage points, to 5.5% and shifted its stance to calibrated tightening. The decision came amid concerns about inflation and global developments. The RBI also indicated that rate cuts were off the table in the near term.

This hike could put upward pressure on deposit rates if banks need to attract more funds. But it does not guarantee an immediate increase in FD rates. Banks may take time to respond, and some may choose to keep rates unchanged depending on their liquidity and funding needs.

For senior citizens, the practical point is simple: do not assume that every bank will raise FD rates after a repo rate hike. Check the latest rate before investing, particularly if the deposit is large or the tenure is long.

How much protection does deposit insurance offer?

A high FD rate is attractive, but depositors should also understand the protection available if a bank fails.

The DICGC insures eligible deposits up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, including principal and interest. The limit applies to deposits held in the same right and capacity across branches of the same bank. It is not Rs 5 lakh for every FD or branch. Deposits held in different banks are covered separately, subject to the applicable rules.

For example, if a senior citizen has several FDs at the same bank, the principal and interest across eligible deposits are aggregated for the insurance limit. If the total eligible amount exceeds Rs 5 lakh, the excess is not covered by DICGC insurance.

This is particularly relevant when comparing small finance banks with larger private and public sector banks. Small finance banks are regulated by the RBI and can offer deposit insurance, but the insurance limit remains the same. A higher interest rate does not mean a higher insurance cover.

Depositors with amounts above the insurance limit may consider spreading their deposits across different banks, depending on their needs and circumstances. They should also avoid placing all their savings in one institution simply to earn a slightly higher rate.

What should senior citizens check before booking an FD?

Before choosing a deposit, compare the rate for the exact tenure you want. The highest rate in a bank’s table may apply only to a special tenure, not to a one-year or three-year FD.

Also check whether the bank permits premature withdrawal, what penalty applies, and whether the interest is paid monthly, quarterly or at maturity. If you depend on FD income for regular expenses, the payout option can be as important as the headline rate.

Finally, consider how much of your total deposit is covered by DICGC insurance. A higher rate may improve income, but it should not come at the cost of overlooking liquidity and deposit protection.

The bottom line

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank leads the Paisabazaar table at 8.6%, while the highest rates listed for private and public sector banks are 8% and 7.45%, respectively. The right FD is not necessarily the one offering the highest rate. It is the one that fits your income needs, time horizon and comfort with the amount of money kept in one bank.

Disclaimer: FD rates are as reported by Paisabazaar on October 28, 2026, and may change. Confirm the applicable rate, tenure and withdrawal conditions with the bank before investing. This article is for information only and is not investment advice.

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