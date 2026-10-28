The UK is seeing a sharp decline in applications from foreign workers and international students, with new immigration data showing that applications for the Skilled Worker visa fell 43% and those for the Health and Care Worker visa plunged 63% in the year ending September 2026. For people planning to move to the UK for a job or a degree, the latest numbers offer a reality check. Fewer people are applying to come to the UK. The numbers cover those who intend to enter the UK for work, study and family reasons.

According to the latest data ending September 30, 2026, published by the UK Home Office, applications for UK-sponsored study visas also declined, falling 19% over the same period. The number of applications from dependants of international students dropped 31%, while applications from dependants of Health and Care Workers fell 36%.

The figures indicate that fewer overseas applicants are seeking to enter the UK through several major work and study routes. The declines follow changes to immigration rules, including higher salary and skill requirements for certain foreign workers and restrictions on bringing family members.

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UK work and student visa applications

Visa category Applications, year ending September 2026 Change from previous year Skilled Worker visa — main applicants 26400 -43.00% Skilled Worker visa — dependants 35500 -25.00% Health and Care Worker visa — main applicants 7500 -63.00% Health and Care Worker visa — dependants 31000 -36.00% Sponsored study visa — main applicants 352500 -19.00% Student visa — dependants 15700 -31.00%

Source: GOV.UK

Skilled Worker visa applications decline 43%

The Skilled Worker visa route has also seen a steep fall in applications.

There were 26,400 applications from main applicants in the year ending September 2026, down 43% from the previous year.

Applications from dependants declined as well. The Home Office received 35,500 applications from Skilled Worker dependants, compared with 47,400 in the previous year, a fall of 25%.

The decline comes after the UK tightened eligibility requirements for foreign workers. Since July 22, 2025, most jobs under the Skilled Worker route must meet the higher Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) level 6 requirement, broadly equivalent to graduate-level work. Exceptions apply to certain eligible jobs on the Immigration Salary List or Temporary Shortage List.

The minimum salary threshold for the Skilled Worker visa also increased from £38,700 to £41,700.

These changes mean overseas professionals need to pay closer attention to the skill level of the job, salary offered by the employer and the relevant occupation requirements before pursuing a UK work visa.

Long-term decline in work visa applications

Visa category Reference period Applications Change from peak Health and Care Worker — main applicants Year ending November 2023 161700 Peak Health and Care Worker — main applicants Year ending September 2026 7500 -95.00% Health and Care Worker — dependants Year ending February 2024 234000 Peak Health and Care Worker — dependants Year ending September 2026 31000 -87.00%

Source: GOV.UK

Seasonal work visas see a different trend

Not all UK work visa routes recorded a decline. Applications under the Seasonal Worker route increased 8% to 42,100 in the year ending September 2026. The route is subject to an annual quota and is used for eligible seasonal work.

Applications under the Youth Mobility Scheme, meanwhile, fell 5% to 20,700 over the same period. Both routes follow seasonal patterns, with applications typically peaking in spring. Applicants under these routes are not eligible to bring dependants.

The increase in Seasonal Worker applications shows that demand for some temporary work routes has moved differently from demand for longer-term skilled employment routes.

Key UK immigration rule changes

Date Change Impact March 2024 Restrictions on care worker dependants Limited family sponsorship July 2025 Skilled Worker salary threshold increased from £38,700 to £41,700 Higher salary requirement July 2025 Most Skilled Worker jobs required to meet RQF level 6 Higher skill threshold December 2025 Immigration Skills Charge increased by 32% Higher employer sponsorship costs January 2026 English-language requirement raised from B1 to B2 on certain work routes Higher language requirement March 2026 Visa brake introduced for certain nationalities Restrictions on specified entry-clearance applications

Source: GOV.UK

Health and Care Worker visa applications fall 63%

There were 7,500 applications from main applicants under the Health and Care Worker visa route in the year ending September 2026, down 63% from the previous year.

The decline is even sharper compared with the peak recorded in the year ending November 2023, when applications reached 161,700. Applications are now 95% below that level.

Applications from dependants of Health and Care Workers also declined. The Home Office received 31,000 dependant applications in the year ending September 2026, down 36% from a year earlier and 87% below the peak of 234,000 in the year ending February 2024.

The decline follows increased scrutiny of employers in the health and social care sector, compliance action against employers that failed to meet their obligations, and changes to immigration rules introduced in 2024 and 2025.

The UK also ended overseas recruitment for care workers under the current visa route. However, some people already working in care worker and senior care worker roles in the UK can continue to apply to switch visas in-country until July 2028, subject to the applicable rules.

UK student visa applications fall 19%

The decline in overseas applications is not limited to workers. The UK also recorded fewer applications from international students.

There were 352,500 applications from main applicants for sponsored study visas in the year ending September 2026, down 19% compared with the previous year.

Student visa applications typically peak in August, ahead of the start of the academic year, with a smaller peak in December. The annual decline therefore reflects the overall trend across the 12-month period rather than a single month’s figures.

Student dependant applications fall 31%

The decline is more pronounced for family members accompanying international students. The UK received 15,700 applications from student dependants in the year ending September 2026, down 31% from the previous year. Applications were 89% lower than in the year ending December 2023, before restrictions introduced on January 1, 2024.

Under the rules introduced in 2024, most international students cannot bring dependants. Exceptions apply, including to eligible students on certain postgraduate research courses and government-sponsored students meeting the relevant conditions.

For students planning to move to the UK with a spouse or children, checking dependant eligibility is therefore an important part of the application process. Admission to a UK university does not automatically mean a student can bring family members.

The UK also introduced a visa brake on March 26, 2026, affecting certain entry-clearance applications based on the nationality of the main applicant. The Home Office said the nationalities covered accounted for a small proportion of sponsored study visa applications.

What do the latest UK immigration figures mean for foreign workers and students?

The latest data points to a broad decline in applications across the UK’s major sponsored work and study routes.

For foreign workers, the fall in Skilled Worker and Health and Care Worker applications comes alongside tighter requirements on salary, job skill level, English-language proficiency and family sponsorship. Applicants need to ensure that both the job and the sponsoring employer meet the applicable rules.

For international students, the 19% decline in sponsored study applications comes with continued restrictions on bringing dependants. Students considering the UK should assess tuition fees, living costs, course eligibility and post-study options before making a decision.

However, the figures should not be interpreted as a direct measure of visa refusals, approvals or the total number of foreign workers and students in the UK. They count applications from people intending to enter the country, and the Home Office has marked the data as provisional.

The UK continues to tighten immigration rules, including higher salary and skill requirements for workers and restrictions on student and worker dependants. While the data does not establish that policy changes alone caused the declines, the changes have made eligibility checks increasingly important for overseas applicants.

Foreign workers should verify salary thresholds, eligible occupations, sponsorship requirements and dependant rules before accepting a job offer. International students should check whether their course permits dependants and review the latest visa requirements before paying deposits or making relocation plans.

For both groups, the key takeaway is that the UK remains an option, but applicants need to understand the current rules rather than rely on older eligibility criteria.

Disclaimer: The figures are based on provisional UK Home Office visa application statistics for the year ending September 2026. Immigration rules and eligibility requirements may change. Applicants should check the official UK government website for the latest guidance.