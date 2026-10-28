US Fed FOMC meeting live updates: Inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target

The US Federal Reserve measures inflation using the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, with a target of 2%. Initial estimates show that both the overall index and measures that exclude some volatile prices rose in September. Annual inflation remains at 3% or higher, with little progress in recent months.

The September PCE report is due on Thursday, a day after the Fed’s policy meeting ends. However, policymakers already have enough data from related economic reports to estimate the figures.

Since Kevin Warsh took over as Fed chair, some factors that policymakers expected to help bring inflation down have yet to materialise. These include an end to the US-Israeli war with Iran and productivity gains driven by artificial intelligence.