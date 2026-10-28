US Fed meeting Live updates: The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its October meeting, as rising energy costs add to inflation concerns and increase pressure on household budgets. The consumer price index (CPI), which measures changes in prices, rose again in September, pushing annual inflation to 3.7%. Rising oil prices linked to the US war with Iran also contributed to an increase in the producer price index (PPI), which tracks prices charged by producers.
- Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the 3.75% to 4.00%
- Markets are pricing in a roughly 90% chance of a rate hold, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
- The policy decision is due at 2 p.m. EDT (11:30 p.m. IST), following a two-day meeting.
- The expected pause in rate changes comes less than a week before the November 3 elections.
- Donald Trump had expected Kevin Warsh to cut rates and has criticised the Fed for not doing so.
- Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has resisted giving markets clear forward guidance on the central bank’s next interest rate moves.
US Fed FOMC Meeting Live Updates: Check Date, time and where to watch in India, US live Coverage on US Fed Rate Decision and Policy Decision Today
The US Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate determines the rate banks charge one another for overnight loans. It also influences borrowing and savings rates for consumers. While higher interest rates can help control inflation, they also make borrowing more expensive, adding to the financial pressure on households already struggling with rising living costs.
Short-term interest rates are closely linked to the prime rate, which is typically 3 percentage points higher than the federal funds rate. Long-term borrowing costs, meanwhile, depend more on inflation expectations and broader economic conditions.
The US Federal Reserve measures inflation using the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, with a target of 2%. Initial estimates show that both the overall index and measures that exclude some volatile prices rose in September. Annual inflation remains at 3% or higher, with little progress in recent months.
The September PCE report is due on Thursday, a day after the Fed’s policy meeting ends. However, policymakers already have enough data from related economic reports to estimate the figures.
Since Kevin Warsh took over as Fed chair, some factors that policymakers expected to help bring inflation down have yet to materialise. These include an end to the US-Israeli war with Iran and productivity gains driven by artificial intelligence.
The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce its policy decision at 11:30 pm IST on Wednesday, October 28, assuming the announcement takes place at the usual 2 pm Eastern Time. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s press conference is scheduled to follow at 12 midnight IST on Thursday, October 29.
Investors can watch Warsh’s press conference live on the US Federal Reserve’s official website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/
According to CNBC, JPMorgan Chase chief US economist Michael Feroli said Fed Chair Warsh would need to explain why the central bank’s approach to interest rates had changed between September and October.
The Federal Open Market Committee raised its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points last month after the core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.2% in August. With the measure expected to rise 0.3% in September, Feroli questioned why the Fed was not raising rates again.
“Chair Warsh will have to explain why the committee hiked after a two-tenths core PCE print in September but is now holding after an expected three-tenths outturn. Disallowing follow-up questions won’t resolve the challenge,” Feroli said in a note, as quoted by CNBC.
“A decision to leave rates unchanged less than a week before the midterm elections that goes unexplained would only encourage thoughts that policy is being driven by considerations other than employment and inflation,” he added.
The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points last month, taking the target range to 3.75% to 4%. It was the central bank’s first rate hike since 2023. However, futures markets put the chances of another quarter-point hike at less than 10% at this week’s meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Nearly 75% of market participants expect at least one more rate hike by the end of the year.
The consumer price index, which measures inflation, rose again in September, pushing the annual inflation rate to 3.7%. Higher oil prices linked to the US war with Iran also contributed to a rise in the producer price index, which tracks prices received by businesses. Brent crude oil prices hit a five-month high on Friday before easing slightly.
The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, less than a week before the crucial US midterm elections, where the cost of living is a key concern for voters. Policymakers are waiting to see whether inflation eases or remains high enough to require further interest rate hikes.
Ahead of the two-day policy meeting, Fed officials indicated that the central bank could take a cautious approach after raising interest rates by 0.25 percentage points last month.