BrahMos achieves big ‘Make in India’ feat! Missile test-fired successfully with indigenous seeker

Giving a big boost to PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, for the first time the country developed a seeker for a missile of this caliber and class.

BrahMos, said to be the world’s fastest and most formidable anti-ship cruise missile, was today successfully test fired with an indigenous seeker at a Pokhran test range in Rajasthan. This marks a big achievement and breakthrough for the supersonic missile. Giving a big boost to PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, for the first time the country developed a seeker for a missile of this caliber and class. The BrahMos weapon system has been jointly developed by India and Russia and is said to be one of the most formidable and precision-strike weapons in the world. The BrahMos missile that was test fired today “flew in its designated trajectory and hit the target with pin-point accuracy”, say government sources.

(The story is being updated)