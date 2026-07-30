India has taken a major step towards faster freight transportation with the start of technical trials of the country’s first Vande Bharat platform-based Freight EMU in Rajasthan’s Kota Division.

A New Era of High-Speed Freight Begins! The future of freight transportation in Indian Railways has taken a major leap forward as the country's first Vande Bharat platform-based Freight EMU begins its technical trials in West Central Railway's Kota Division. On its very first… pic.twitter.com/fKVPU3I1Aa — DRM KOTA (@drmkota) July 29, 2026

The prototype rake, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, is expected to improve the movement of parcels, e-commerce shipments and temperature-sensitive cargo across the country.

The trials are being carried out by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) on the Kota–Nagda–Sawai Madhopur section, one of Indian Railways’ key high-speed testing corridors.

145 kmph achieved on first day

The prototype Vande Bharat Freight EMU reached a top speed of 145 kmph on the first day of technical trials. The trials are being conducted on the Kota–Nagda–Sawai Madhopur high-speed corridor in Rajasthan.

According to PTI, the train was first tested at 120 kmph and 135 kmph on different sections of the route before touching 145 kmph during its return journey to Kota.

Vande Bharat Freight Train: Coaches, Capacity And Features

The Vande Bharat Freight Train has been developed to transport parcels and high-value cargo more quickly across the country.

As per the news agency PTI, the 16-coach rake comprises 12 parcel coaches, two refrigerated (reefer) vans for temperature-sensitive shipments, and two non-driving trailer coaches.

With a payload capacity of over 397 tonnes and an axle load exceeding 20 tonnes, the train is designed to handle heavy cargo efficiently.

It is also equipped with advanced braking and propulsion systems, enabling faster and more reliable movement of express parcels, e-commerce consignments, and cold-chain cargo.

Trials to continue for around a month

The 16-coach prototype will undergo extensive testing over the next month under different operating and speed conditions. At least two round trips are planned every day on the Kota–Nagda–Sawai Madhopur route.

What will the month-Long trials assess?

The month-long trials will evaluate the Vande Bharat Freight EMU’s performance, safety and reliability before it is cleared for regular operations.

The tests will assess oscillation at different speeds, braking performance, traction, ride quality, signal and telecom systems, door operations, and onboard electrical equipment.

The rake will be tested in both loaded and unloaded conditions to measure its overall performance.