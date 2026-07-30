Travelling to Kerala for Onam? Passengers heading from Karnataka to Kottayam will get more train options this August, with South Western Railway announcing special express services between SSS Hubballi and Kottayam.

The special trains will operate on selected dates around the Onam festival and are expected to help passengers manage their travel plans during the busy festive period. The services will connect SSS Hubballi in Karnataka with Kottayam in Kerala.

Four special train will run between the two cities, with two trains travelling from Hubballi to Kottayam and two in the return direction. You can check the dates, timings and stoppages here before planning your journey.

Hubballi – Kottayam Special Trains: Schedule and timings

The first special train between SSS Hubballi and Kottayam (Train No. 07351) will run on August 25, 2026. The train will leave SSS Hubballi at 6:30 pm and reach Kottayam at 4:40 pm the next day.

Its return service, Train No. 07352 Kottayam–SSS Hubballi Special Express, will depart Kottayam at 10:30 pm on August 26 and arrive at SSS Hubballi at 8 pm on August 27.

A second pair of services will operate later in the week. The SSS Hubballi–Kottayam Special Express (Train No. 07353) will run on August 29. The train will leave Hubballi at 3:15 pm on August 29 and reach Kottayam at 4:15 pm on August 30.

The return train, Train No. 07354 Kottayam–SSS Hubballi Special Express, will depart Kottayam at 10:30 pm on August 30 and reach SSS Hubballi at 8:05 pm on August 31.

Stoppages and coach details

The special trains will stop at several important stations along the route in both directions. These include Haveri, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam.

According to South Western Railway, the special trains will have 20 coaches. The coaches will help accommodate more passengers travelling during the busy Onam festival period.