Construction Engineering firm IRB Infrastructure Developers has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.05 per share for FY27. The record date for the same would fall next week, and the payment shall be made by the end of August.

In case you don’t miss out on any details, here’s all you need to know about the IRB Infrastructure dividend

IRB Infrastructure dividend record date August 5

The Mumbai-based firm will pay an interim dividend of Rs 0.05 per share of face value Re 1 each. The record date to determine the shareholder eligibility for the same has been fixed for Wednesday, August 5.

This means to qualify for the dividend payout, an investor must appear in the company’s record books on or before August 5. Beneficiaries shall receive the due amount on or before Friday, August 28.

“Declared Interim dividend of Re.0.05/- per equity share of face value of Re.1/- each (@ 5% of face value of share) for financial year 2026-27. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is August 5, 2026. The Interim dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the eligible shareholders on or before August 28, 2026,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

IRB Infrastructure Q1FY27 result

The infrastructure major posted its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 at Rs 306 crore, surging 52% year-on-year from Rs 202 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, profit advanced 3% from Rs 296 crore reported in the preceding March quarter.

IRB Infrastructure’s revenue from operations for the reporting quarter advanced around 2% YoY to Rs 2,137 crore from Rs 2,099 crore reported in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, it climbed nearly 11% against Rs 1,927 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

IRB Infrastructure share price

Following the announcement of its earnings, IRB Infrastructure’s share price rose nearly 2% in Thursday’s intraday trade. Over the past one month, its stock has declined 6%, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of nearly 1%.