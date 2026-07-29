To enhance passenger convenience and meet the additional travel demand, Western Railway has announced a new weekly special train between Veraval and Prayagraj. The service is expected to provide passengers with another travel option between Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

The special train will connect the two cities during a limited period, offering an additional rail service for passengers travelling between the regions. The move comes as railways continue to introduce special services to manage increased passenger demand.

The new service is likely to benefit passengers travelling for work, family visits and other purposes, while also improving connectivity between several cities along the route.

You can check out the special train schedule, timings, route and stoppages below.

Veraval–Prayagraj Weekly Special: Schedule and timings

Train No. Train Name Dates of Service Frequency 04174 Veraval – Prayagraj Weekly Special August 7 to September 25, 2026 Weekly Every Friday 04173 Prayagraj – Veraval Weekly Special August 6 to September 24, 2026 Weekly Every Thursday

The special train between Veraval and Prayagraj (Train No. 04174) will run every Friday from August 7 to September 25, 2026. The train will leave Veraval at 10:00 PM and reach Prayagraj at 5:50 AM on Sunday.

Similarly, the train in the return direction, from Prayagraj to Veraval (Train No. 04173), will operate every Thursday from August 6 to September 24. It will depart from Prayagraj at 10:10 AM and arrive at Veraval at 6:15 PM the following day.

Train route and major halts

The special train will connect several important cities and towns across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It will halt at Junagadh, Navagadh, Rajkot, Wankaner, Than, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Mahesana, Palanpur and Abu Road.

Further along the route, the train will stop at Sumerpur Jawai Bandh, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Etawah, Govindpuri and Fatehpur before reaching Prayagraj.

Coaches and booking details

The train will have Third AC, Sleeper and General Class coaches, offering passengers different travel options.

Booking for Train No. 04174 will open from July 30, 2026, at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through the IRCTC website. Western Railway has said that both services will operate as special trains on special fares.