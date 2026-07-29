Pune’s ambitious Inner Ring Road project is moving ahead, with authorities pushing to speed up land acquisition and complete the remaining project formalities within the next six to seven months.

The 83.12-km road network is expected to improve connectivity between key transport, IT and industrial hubs, including Lohegaon Airport, Hinjewadi IT Park and Chakan MIDC. By linking these areas through a wider ring-road network, the project will allow commuters and freight traffic to travel between major parts of the city without passing through central Pune. The improved connectivity could also provide an alternative to congested existing routes, making cross-city movement more direct and efficient.

Authorities push land acquisition for Ring Road

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting of the high-powered committee in Mumbai on July 27, 2026, to review the project’s progress. During the meeting, he directed officials to complete all project formalities within the next six to seven months. Authorities have also been asked to accelerate land acquisition, including through direct monetary compensation, to avoid delays.

Pune Inner Ring Road: Cost, Length and Route

The Pune Inner Ring Road project spans 83.12 km and has been approved at a cost of ₹14,200 crore. The route will connect major corridors including the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Pune-Nashik Highway, Pune-Ahmednagar Road, Solapur Road, Pune-Satara Road and Pune-Paud Road.

Image Source: PMRDA

The planned road will be 65 metres wide and include several major structures to navigate the region’s varied terrain. The project features 11 tunnels, 17 major bridges, two railway overbridges and nine interchanges.

Parameter Details Total length 83.12 km Road width 65 metres Approved cost ₹14,200 crore Tunnels 11 Total tunnel length 12.62 km Major bridges 17 Railway overbridges 2 Interchanges 9

The combination of tunnels, bridges and interchanges is expected to help the road pass through different terrains while maintaining smoother movement along the corridor.

Solu Interchange–Vadgaon Shinde Section Gets Priority

A key section connecting the Pune-Mumbai Expressway with the Pune-Ahmednagar Road has been identified as a priority. It runs from Solu Interchange to Vadgaon Shinde within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. The first stage of this section is divided into two phases.

Phase 1 covers the Solu Interchange to Nirgudi stretch and has an estimated cost of ₹884.89 crore, including GST.

Phase 2 covers Nirgudi to Vadgaon Shinde and has an estimated cost of ₹310.89 crore, including GST. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this section has already been prepared. Across the identified sections, the length is 42.30 km.

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Ring Road expected to ease Pune traffic

The Inner Ring Road is expected to provide an alternative route for vehicles travelling between Pune’s major highways and growth areas. One of its key benefits could be reducing the movement of heavy and through-traffic on busy roads within the city.

The improved connections could be particularly useful for freight movement between industrial areas such as Chakan and other parts of the Pune region. Commuters travelling between residential areas, IT hubs and major transport corridors could also benefit from more direct routes.By linking multiple highways around Pune, the project could reduce pressure on existing roads while improving access to the city’s expanding suburbs.