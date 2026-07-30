The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sharply ramped up its food safety enforcement drive in 2026, suspending licences and issuing notices over hygiene lapses, expired stock, unsafe handling and misleading claims. The latest high-profile action hit Park Plaza in Delhi’s Shahdara, where inspectors found degraded black cooking oil, pest infestation including live earworms, fungal growth on vegetables, mixed veg-non-veg storage and 63.60 kg of expired food. The hotel’s licence was suspended with immediate effect and given 15 days to comply.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the License of M/s Park Plaza based in Shahdara, Delhi with immediate effect.

Following a thorough inspection, multiple critical and gross non-compliances were observed. #FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/Cml2UWu1mH \— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 28, 2026

This is part of a wider crackdown. Authorities analysed 2.23 lakh food samples in 2025-26, and over 40,000 samples were found non-conforming. Notices have also gone to brands such as Storia, Heritage Foods, Emami Healthy & Tasty, while the Delhi High Court examines risks linked to artificial sweeteners.

Which companies got notice in FSSAI’s 2026 crackdown on food safety?

Emami Healthy & Tasty: The trade name was seen as creating a misleading impression of health benefits that could mislead consumers. FSSAI issued notices to the company over allegedly deceptive brand and product claims.

Swiggy Instamart: After receiving complaints about expired, spoiled, rotten and contaminated products being sold through the platform, FSSAI issued nine notices over alleged food safety violations. Swiggy Instamart also sought compliance details and corrective action reports.

Nestlé India: FSSAI’s action came after a viral complaint and fresh scrutiny over Maggi’s quality, with the regulator taking cognisance of alleged infestation concerns. The notice reflected the broader 2026 focus on food safety, labelling and consumer complaints, even as Nestlé rejected the allegations and said its products met all required standards.

KFC: FSSAI issued a fact-finding notice to a outlet in Andhra Pradesh, following viral social media complaints alleging unhygienic restaurant conditions.

Storia: The case was part of a wider crackdown on misleading packaging and claims. FSSAI flagged the company over product claims, including issues around juice labelling.

Two Brothers Organic Farms: The company was pulled up for organic-related trade-name and certification issues. FSSAI objected to the use of “organic” branding without the required certification trail.

Marico Ltd: The company was pulled up over branding and health-related claims linked to Saffola Total Heart Pro cooking oil. FSSAI said the health-oriented positioning needed proper compliance.

PepsiCo India: PepsiCo was noticed over its Adrenaline Rush energy drink branding. The scrutiny was part of FSSAI’s wider action against energy drink marketing claims.

Reliance Consumer Products: The company was pulled up over Campa Energy Drink branding. FSSAI questioned the product’s marketing and label claims.

Sting: Sting was among the energy drink brands flagged by FSSAI. The regulator focused on whether the brand’s claims were compliant with food labeling norms.

Ferrero India: The claim was flagged as potentially misleading against the product formulation. FSSAI issued notice over a “Rich in Milk Solids” claim on a Kinder Joy-coated wafer biscuit product.

Bikanervala: The company was noticed following consumer complaints. FSSAI took up the matter as part of its broader complaint-based enforcement drive.

Flipkart: FSSAI pulled up the platform in connection with complaints involving a food product sold through it. The action reflected growing scrutiny of e-commerce food sales.

Red Bull: Red Bull issued notice over “energy drink” marketing and labeling. FSSAI examined whether the product positioning aligned with rules.

Iota Water: The brand was flagged for labelling and claim-related violations. FSSAI issued notice for non-compliant product claims.

Param Dairy Limited: The company was pulled up over alleged fungal contamination in dairy products supplied through IRCTC catering. The matter was serious because it involved food safety and contamination concerns.

Open Secret: The brand was noticed over contamination-related complaints linked to dates products. FSSAI treated it as a consumer-safety and quality issue.

Hell Energy: Hell Energy was also issued notice over energy drink labeling. It was part of the same regulatory sweep against beverage marketing claims.

Monster Energy: Monster Energy was included in the list of beverage brands pulled up over energy drink claims. FSSAI’s focus was on labelling, marketing language and compliance.

Health Aid: The brand was flagged for using a trade name that could imply an unverified health benefit. FSSAI said such naming could mislead consumers.

Troovy: Troovy was pulled up over claims on snack products such as “healthy” positioning for items like chips. The regulator questioned whether the marketing matched the product reality.

The Healthy Factory: The brand was scrutinised for “Zero Maida” claims that were said to conflict with the ingredient list. FSSAI viewed the claim as potentially deceptive.

Healthy Master: Healthy Master was noticed for branding and tagline claims such as “Vision to serve healthy.” The issue was the use of health-forward language without enough substantiation.

Healthy Choice: Healthy Choice was flagged over health-value claims used on basic food products. FSSAI said the branding could create a misleading perception.

Plan B: The brand was pulled up for using “certified vegan” claims without the required approval. The regulator considered this a labelling and certification violation.

Neuherbs: Neuherbs was questioned over the “True Vitamin” range, which FSSAI said was not defined under its framework. The claims were scrutinised for accuracy and compliance.

Organic Wisdom: The brand was flagged for using “organic” branding without the required certification or marking. FSSAI said such use could not stand without proper compliance.

Shine Organic: The action was tied to the use of “organic” without certification. Shine Organic was similarly served notice over organic-related branding concerns.

World of Organic: The company was also noticed over use of the word “organic” without proper certification. FSSAI treated the branding as potentially misleading.

Sun Organic Industries Pvt Ltd: FSSAI issued a recall order for Wonderland Raisins after regulatory samples were found unsafe due to pesticide residues above prescribed limits. The company was told to immediately recall the entire batch and submit recall status reports.

FSSAI has issued 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations under the FSS Act 2006. The FBO has been directed to submit a detailed explanation \& compliance report failing which appropriate legal action will be initiated #FSSAINotice pic.twitter.com/wxejz38L7T \— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 11, 2026

FSSAI tightens food safety net as Delhi High Court examines artificial sweetener risks

The Delhi High Court has also issued notice on a petition asking for an India-specific scientific study on the long-term effects of non-sugar sweeteners and artificial sweeteners. The plea wants FSSAI and the Centre to assess impacts on metabolic health, cardiovascular disease, carcinogenicity, neurological health and long-term consumption patterns across Indian demographic groups.

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The petition also seeks stronger front-of-pack warnings, stricter regulation of marketing claims such as “Sugar Free,” “Zero Sugar,” “No Added Sugar” and “Diet,” and safeguards for children, pregnant women, diabetics and other vulnerable consumers. The matter is scheduled for hearing on September 29, 2026.

The 2026 pattern suggests FSSAI is focusing on three broad areas – unsafe food handling, misleading branding and poor compliance with labelling and storage norms. In recent months, the authority has also publicly highlighted enforcement actions on social media, making compliance failures more visible to consumers and putting reputational pressure on violators.

Disclaimer: This report is for informational purposes, detailing regulatory notices and actions taken by food safety authorities, and does not constitute medical or financial advice.