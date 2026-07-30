Vedanta’s Q1FY27 net profit rose 71.84% to Rs 5,473 crore, up from Rs 3,185 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Anil Agrawal-led Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate posted Q1FY27 revenue of Rs 23,456 crore, rising 50.97% from Rs 15,537 crore reported a year ago.

However, on a sequential basis, profit declined 18.29% from Rs 6,698 crore reported in Q4FY26. Revenue also remained flat on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis at Rs 23,456 crore, compared with Rs 23,731 crore in the previous quarter.

Vedanta Q1FY27- Key highlights

Vedanta’s EBITDA nearly doubled to a record Rs 8,469 crore from Rs 4,267 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin also improved to 57% from 47% in the same quarter last year.

Vedanta said the combined market capitalisation of all the demerged companies increased by more than Rs 71,000 crore during the first quarter after the restructuring became effective.

Vedanta sees strong momentum across businesses

Commenting on the performance, Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta , said, “We have delivered a strong start to FY27, with robust performance across all business segments of demerged Vedanta. Zinc India registered its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production. FACOR delivered its highest-ever quarterly ore production and EBITDA. Copper India recorded its highest first-quarter sales in eight years.”

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He added, “This consistent operational execution across our portfolio reflects the strength of our underlying asset base and our continued focus on volume growth, cost efficiency and value creation.”

Group Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said, “Vedanta’s demerger is unlocking significant shareholder value, with combined market cap of resulting companies growing by over Rs 71,000 crore in the first quarter. Vedanta Limited has delivered strong Q1 results with continuing operations PAT growing to Rs 5,294 crore, up 152% year-on-year, and EBITDA to Rs 8,469 crore, up 98% year-on-year.”