Vedanta Aluminium Metal has reported its Q1FY27 net profit at Rs 5,629 crore in Q1FY27, up from Rs 1,781 crore reported in Q1FY26. Revenue of Vedanta Aluminium stood at Rs 21,105 crore, up 44.98% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 14,557 crore reported in Q1FY26.

This marks the first quarterly earnings report of Vedanta Aluminium Metal since its listing following Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta’s demerger into five independent businesses.

EBITDA surged 134% year-on-year to an all-time high of Rs 10,499 crore from Rs 4,479 crore. EBITDA margin expanded sharply to a record 50% from 31% a year ago, helped by higher volumes, cost efficiencies and a better mix of value-added products.

Vedanta Aluminium dividend: Record date fixed for August 5

Vedanta Aluminium has also announced its first interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for FY27. The total dividend payout will be around Rs 3,128.55 crore.

The company has fixed August 5, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend.

Apart from the dividend, the board also approved the Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2026 (VAML ESOP 2026) and the Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited Employee Share Purchase Plan 2026 (VAML ESPP 2026). The schemes are subject to shareholders’ approval.

Strong start as an independent company: Vedanta Aluminium CEO

Commenting on the performance, Rajesh Kumar, Whole-Time Director and CEO of Vedanta Aluminium, said, “We have commenced our new, independent chapter with robust operational and financial performance in this quarter, reflecting the success of our approach which merges business resilience, disciplined execution, and a long-term vision.”

“In an increasingly dynamic geopolitical environment, our strategic focus on resource security, operational integration, and value-added products continues to strengthen our competitive position while enhancing our ability to deliver sustainable growth,” he added.

Chief Financial Officer Anup Agarwal said, “Our inaugural quarter as an independent company marks a strong start, with record revenue at Rs 21,105 crore, EBITDA at Rs 10,499 crore, and PAT at Rs 6,597 crore.”

“We enter this phase from a position of robust financials, with a strengthened balance sheet and improved credit profile, offering increased flexibility for our strategic growth ambitions,” he added.