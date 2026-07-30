If you travel on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor regularly, your commute is about to get a little faster. From July 30, commuters will have to wait less at stations as trains will now arrive every eight minutes instead of every 10 minutes.

The change comes after the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) introduced 52 additional train trips every day on the corridor. The revised schedule will remain in place till August 14.

The increase in services comes during the Shravan month, a period when thousands of devotees travel towards Haridwar. As road traffic is affected by diversions in many areas, more commuters are likely to rely on the Namo Bharat corridor.

Namo Bharat trains to arrive every 8 minutes

Between July 30 and August 14, Namo Bharat services will run at an 8-minute frequency across the entire operational stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram.

The higher frequency is expected to reduce waiting time at stations, especially during peak travel hours for commuters. NCRTC said more services may be introduced if passenger demand increases.

52 extra daily trips added

To support the increased frequency, 52 additional train trips have been added to the daily timetable. The extra services are expected to ease crowding during the festive season while making travel more convenient for regular commuters travelling between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor: Route and stations

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor connects Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, offering a faster travel option for commuters across the NCR.

The 82.15-km route has 16 stations, including Jangpura, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram.

If you’re travelling between any of these stations until August 14, you’ll be able to board Namo Bharat trains every eight minutes.

Meerut Metro services remain unchanged

The revised schedule applies only to Namo Bharat services. Meerut Metro trains between Meerut South and Modipuram will continue to operate according to their existing timetable.

Passengers travelling within Meerut can continue using the Metro as usual, while those heading towards Delhi or Ghaziabad can seamlessly switch to Namo Bharat services.