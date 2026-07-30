IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday reported a 51% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 306 crore for the first quarter of FY27, as compared to Rs 202 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

IRB Infra: Q1 toll revenue drives the numbers

According to the results filed, toll revenue rose 14% to Rs 733 crore from Rs 646 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated total revenue from operations was Rs 2,137.27 crore, roughly in line with the Rs 2,098.96 crore reported in the June 2025 quarter. Consolidated net profit after tax came in at Rs 306.27 crore against Rs 202.48 crore a year earlier.

IRB Infra: Interim dividend declared

The Board also declared an interim dividend of Re 0.05 per equity share of face value Re 1 each, translating to about Rs 60 crore, for financial year 2026-27. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as August 5, 2026, with payment to eligible shareholders to be completed on or before August 28, 2026.

New highway assets boost portfolio

The quarter also saw two projects commence tolling operations. The company said it had commissioned the Ganga Expressway, covering the Meerut-to-Budaun Group 1 stretch under the Build-Operate-Transfer model, and had also started tolling on the Chandikhole-Bhadrak stretch on NH-16 from April 1, 2026.

Separately, IRB Infrastructure Trust, described by the company as its private InvIT joint venture, has offered two highway BOT assets valued at Rs 4,605 crore to IRB InvIT Fund, the publicly listed infrastructure investment trust sponsored by the company.

Chairman outlines growth strategy outlook

“We are successfully navigating the current global economic challenges, driven by the strength of our Rs. 94,000 crores asset portfolio. Our toll revenue is growing and our B.E.S.T strategy is firmly on track.” He further said: “The road ahead is highly promising, India’s growing economy and the government’s continued push for public-private partnership creates an ideal synergy for expansion. By seamlessly pursuing upcoming market opportunities and by building on our established asset base, IRB is confidently moving toward its goal of a Rs. 1,40,000 crore asset base by 2030, ensuring accelerated and long-term value for all our stakeholders.” Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure, said.

About IRB Infrastructure Developers

The company described itself as India’s largest integrated infrastructure assets platform in the roads and highways sector, with 28 revenue-generating highway assets worth approximately Rs 94,000 crore spread across 13 states, and about 1.5 million vehicle crossings recorded daily across its network.

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price

IRB Infrastructure Developers share price was up 2% as of intraday on July 30,2026. The share price had been down 4% over the past month and it has been further down 11% in the past year.