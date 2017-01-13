Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched in India at Rs 4.59 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,690 mm in width, 1,595 mm in height and has a minimum turning radius of 4.7 metres.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the much-awaited compact crossover, the Ignis priced from of Rs 4.59 lakh to Rs 7.80 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with a petrol and a diesel engine. The petrol variants are powered by a 1.2 litre VVT (Variable Valve Timing) engine that develops 82 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The diesel variants get a 1.3 litre DDiS unit which generates 74 hp at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm at 2,000 rpm. Both the engines are paired to a 5-speed manual and an AMT (Automatic Manual Transmission) unit, which will be offered only on the Zeta and Delta variants. The petrol engine delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.89 kmpl, while this figure for the diesel engine powered versions is 26.80 kmpl.

Watch unique features of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis:

The Ignis is equipped with premium features like a U-shaped LED projector headlamps with daytime running lamps (available only on the top-end Alpha version) with headlamp levelling function. Higher variants are also offered with 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps with chrome garnish, turn indicators on the outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) and side sill moulding on the higher variants. The standard features include body-coloured door handles, bumpers and ORVMs.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available in nine exterior colour options, Pearl Artic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Urban Blue, Tinsel Blue, Uptown Red. Dual tone shades are offered only in the Uptown Red and Tinsel Blue colours

Inside the cabin, the Ignis gets a cockpit-inspired layout with toggle switches in the centre console. Other features include steering mounted audio and phone controls, push button start/stop, keyless entry, a dual-tone dashboard and chrome accents on the AC louvres.

The top trim (Alpha version) also gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Smart Play Linkage Display Audio (SLDA) remote app, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Bluetooth, USB compatibility.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Ignis booking starts:

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with standard safety features like ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), ISOFIX child seat restraint system, dual front airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters. The higher versions also get rear parking sensors, rear view parking camera, defogger, rear wiper, speed sensing auto door lock, driver seat belt reminder and the key left reminder.

The newly launched Ignis is being sold through Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships in the country. The compact crossover will compete with the likes of the Mahindra KUV1OO and Hyundai Grand i10.

Petrol:

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Sigma Petrol MT: Rs 4.59 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta Petrol MT: Rs 5.19 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta Petrol AMT: Rs 5.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta Petrol MT: Rs 5.75 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Zeta Petrol AMT: Rs 6.30 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha Petrol MT: Rs 6.69 lakh

Diesel:

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta Diesel MT: Rs 6.39 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Delta Diesel AMT: Rs 6.94 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta Diesel MT: Rs 6.91 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta Diesel AMT: Rs 7.46 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Alpha Diesel MT: Rs 7.80 lakh

All prices are introductory ex-showroom, Delhi.